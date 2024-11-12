Technology News
Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased

Vivo Y300 5G has a vertically aligned rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 16:54 IST
Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 5G was launched in October 2023

Highlights
  • Vivo India announced the arrival of the new Vivo Y300 5G in India
  • Last year's model has a dual rear camera setup
  • Vivo Y300 5G is expected to succeed last year's Vivo Y200 5G
Vivo Y300 5G will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech brand announced on Tuesday. Vivo has not revealed the launch date of the new Y series phone, but has shared an image on the social media platform showing its rear design. The Vivo Y300 appears to have a dual rear camera unit. It is expected to debut as a mid-range smartphone with upgrades over last year's Vivo Y200. It is rumoured to come in three colour options with a Sony IMX882 camera.

Vivo Y300 5G India Launch Teased

Through an X post, Vivo India announced the arrival of the new Vivo Y300 5G in India. The teaser image shows the handset with a dual rear camera setup. The camera sensors and LED flash are placed vertically on the back panel. At first glance, the design of the smartphone appears to be similar to the Vivo V40 Lite.

Vivo didn't disclose the exact launch date or the key specifications of the Vivo Y300 5G, but it is speculated to debut by the end of this month. It is tipped to feature a titanium-inspired design and could be available in emerald green, phantom purple and titanium silver shades. It is likely to pack a Sony IMX882 portrait camera and support 80W fast charging. It is expected to debut in the mid-range category priced under Rs. 25,000.

Vivo Y200 5G Price in India, Specifications

The Vivo Y300 5G is expected to succeed last year's Vivo Y200 5G, which was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the Vivo Y200 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
