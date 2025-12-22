Technology News
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Prequel of Game of Thrones

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an upcoming American fantasy adventure series that is a prequel to Game of Thrones. Streaming begins soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 December 2025 15:52 IST
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Prequel of Game of Thrones

Ser Duncan and Egg roam a Targaryen realm, destiny stirring

Highlights
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an upcoming American fantasy series
  • It is a prequel to Game of Thrones
  • Streaming begins on January 19th, 2026
Created by Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an upcoming American fantasy drama series that is set to premiere soon on digital screens. For those who are the GOAT fans, certainly this series serves as a treat. The prequel to Game of Thrones, this series is set a century before the events. It will revolve around the journey of a giant lowborn hedge knight and his witty squire while they wander through Westeros, fighting battles and facing enemies.

When and Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The series will release on January 19, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This action drama follows Ser Duncan (Played by Peter Claffey), a lowborn hedge knight, who embarks on a quest with his witty squire Egg (Played by Dexter Sol Ansell), where they travel through Westeros, while facing tournaments, conflicts, power dynamics, societal feuds, and their hidden royal destiny. However, these events happen during the Targaryens' rule over the Iron Throne, where the dragons were still remembered. The series further explores the political, physical battles and the destinies that will change the fate forever. The sequences are packed with intense action, conspiracies, and more.

Cast and Crew of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This series stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in the lead roles, accompanied by other star cast in prominent roles, including Daniel Ings, Finn Bennett, Sam Spruell, Henry Ashton, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Dan Romer, while the cinematographer of the series is Federico Cesta.

Reception of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

