Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller

Eddington is a neo-western thriller that explores political conflict, social unrest, and personal ideology during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Eddington streams on JioHotstar; explore release, cast, plot, trailer, reviews, box office

  • Neo-western political thriller set during COVID-19
  • Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal
  • Directed by Ari Aster, now available on JioHotstar
Eddington has arrived on OTT after a good theatrical run. Pedro Pascal and Oscar-winning Joaquin Phoenix are in the cast of Eddington. It is a neo-western thriller movie and looks into the political and social issues in it. This happened after the mayoral elections between Sheriff Joe Cross and Mayor Ted Garcia. The movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025. It hit the theatres on July 18, 2025. Let's dive into interesting things about Eddington.

When and Where to Watch

Eddington can be seen online now on OTT, only on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The story takes you back to late May 2020, after COVID-19, when Mayor Ted Garcia of Eddington, New Mexico, conducted a lockdown and persuaded people to wear masks on their faces as per the governor's orders at the state level. Local Sheriff Joe Cross disapproves of the implementation, as he said this is a violation of freedom of choice. Joe lives together with his emotionally unstable wife and his mother, who is a conspiracy theorist. Joe confronts Ted for the same and starts protesting. What happens further is worth watching.

Cast and Crew

This movie has been directed and written by Ari Aster. It stars Joaquin Phoenix playing the role of Joe Cross, Pedro Pascal, who is playing the role of Ted Garcia, with other actors. Emma Stone is playing the wife of Joe. Deirdre O'Connell is playing Louise Mother. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Ann Ruark have produced the movie under the Square Peg banner, with other investors too in the movie.

Reception

Eddington gained many positive reviews from the critics with an IMDb rating of 6.6. It made an earning of $13.7 million worldwide.

 

Further reading: Eddington, neo-western thriller, COVID-19 lockdown, IMDb, JioHotstar, movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
