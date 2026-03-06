The Vivo X300 Ultra was recently showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona. A company executive recently confirmed that the handset will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, and has now shared more information about its upgraded periscope telephoto unit. The company says the handset's telephoto camera will adopt a gimbal-style stabilisation concept, achieving CIPA 7.0 professional-grade stabilisation. Apart from this, the Vivo X300 Ultra will introduce a new focus tracking technology.

Vivo X300 Ultra Camera Details

In a recent Weibo post, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao revealed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a fifth-generation Zeiss 200-megapixel “Thanos” periscope telephoto camera built around Samsung's HP0 sensor. The telephoto system is also said to incorporate the brand's BlueImage imaging technology, which is claimed to offer improvements in colour accuracy, autofocus performance, HDR processing, and power efficiency.

The new telephoto unit on the Vivo X300 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Han Boxiao

As per the official, the upcoming handset will introduce what Vivo describes as a 3-degree optically stabilised oversized telephoto lens, inspired by the brand's earlier gimbal-style stabilisation concept. Han Boxiao mentioned that traditional telephoto optical image stabilisation systems typically operate within a 0.7-degree to 1-degree stabilisation range, while the previous Vivo X200 Ultra offered 1.2-degree stabilisation.

According to the company, the new system increases stabilisation performance by two to three times, enabling what it calls gimbal-level image stabilisation. The executive said the camera achieves CIPA 7.0 professional-grade stabilisation, a level commonly associated with dedicated cameras. Vivo claims the system will be particularly useful when shooting at long telephoto focal lengths such as 200mm or 400mm, or even longer zoom ranges. The stabilisation system is also designed to improve handheld video recording at extended zoom levels.

Apart from this, the Vivo X300 Ultra will introduce a new focus tracking technology, featuring a “Blueprint high-refresh focus tracking engine” capable of 60fps motion capture.

In theory, this is claimed to help the telephoto camera track moving subjects more accurately. Vivo said that the new system effectively doubles motion tracking performance, capturing not only stationary subjects but also fast-moving scenes.

Earlier, the Vivo official confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor as its primary camera, making it the first flagship smartphone with dual 200-megapixel cameras. The upcoming handset was recently showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026, too, alongside a ZEISS telephoto extender kit.

More details about the handset's specifications and camera system are expected to emerge closer to its official launch, which remains unannounced.