Technology News
English Edition

Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam fantasy comedy drama film that is set to land on the digital screens soon. The film did an outstanding job at the box office.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:29 IST
Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

An atheist and a ghost bond beyond belief to heal unfinished lives

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  • It has been written and directed by Akhil Sathyan
  • Expected to drop in February, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Comedy Fantasy film that is nearing the completion of its theatrical run. The film is a light-hearted drama that revolves around an atheist musician, a part-time priest, whose encounter with a ghost turns his life upside down. However, as their unusual friendship grows, the ghost helps him navigate his life, and together they confront their past and reach emotional closure. The sequences of the film are funny and dramatic, accompanied by stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Sarvam Maya

The streaming rights of this film have been acquired by JioHotstar. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, sometime in the second week of February.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sarvam Maya

Set in the backdrop of Kerala, this film follows Prabhendu (Played by Nivin Pauly), an atheist and a struggling guitarist, who is born to a family of priests. Right after the rejection of his European Visa, he returns his home and began to assist his cousin as a priest. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a young, female ghost, named Delulu (Riya Shibhu), while performing an exorcism. The film then explores their connection as Delulu helps Prabhendu solve his issues with his estranged father, and guides him towards self-discovery, whereas Prabhendu uncovers Delulu's hidden past, to let her find emotional closure. The sequences are worth watching and come in a blend of comedy, humor, and family drama.

Cast and Crew of Sarvam Maya

The film stars Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibhu in the lead roles, supported by Aju Varghese, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vineeth, and more. Justin Prabhakaran has delivered the music composition, while Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer.

Reception of Sarvam Maya

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 8.0/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT, jiohotsar, Comedy, Humor, Drama
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Know the Best Deals on Tablets

Related Stories

Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Will Launch Soon With This Battery and MediaTek Chipset
  2. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Sirai OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Tamil Courtroom Drama Online
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Date, Active Cooling Support
  6. Redmi K100 Series Could Feature Qualcomm's Next-Generation Chipset
  7. Motorola to Launch New Moto Watch in India on This Date
  8. Valve Changes Steam's AI Disclosure Rules for Game Developers
#Latest Stories
  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
  7. Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch
  8. Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  9. Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS
  10. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »