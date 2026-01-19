Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Comedy Fantasy film that is nearing the completion of its theatrical run. The film is a light-hearted drama that revolves around an atheist musician, a part-time priest, whose encounter with a ghost turns his life upside down. However, as their unusual friendship grows, the ghost helps him navigate his life, and together they confront their past and reach emotional closure. The sequences of the film are funny and dramatic, accompanied by stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Sarvam Maya

The streaming rights of this film have been acquired by JioHotstar. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, sometime in the second week of February.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sarvam Maya

Set in the backdrop of Kerala, this film follows Prabhendu (Played by Nivin Pauly), an atheist and a struggling guitarist, who is born to a family of priests. Right after the rejection of his European Visa, he returns his home and began to assist his cousin as a priest. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a young, female ghost, named Delulu (Riya Shibhu), while performing an exorcism. The film then explores their connection as Delulu helps Prabhendu solve his issues with his estranged father, and guides him towards self-discovery, whereas Prabhendu uncovers Delulu's hidden past, to let her find emotional closure. The sequences are worth watching and come in a blend of comedy, humor, and family drama.

Cast and Crew of Sarvam Maya

The film stars Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibhu in the lead roles, supported by Aju Varghese, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vineeth, and more. Justin Prabhakaran has delivered the music composition, while Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer.

Reception of Sarvam Maya

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 8.0/10.