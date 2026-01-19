Technology News
Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?

Mark is an action thriller about a suspended police officer who returns to fight crime and corruption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:32 IST
Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Sudeep Sanjeev’s action thriller Mark streams on JioHotstar.

  • Mark streams on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026
  • Available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi
  • Stars Kichcha Sudeep as a suspended police officer
Mark is a Kannada action thriller that depicts the story of Ajay Markandayya, an aggressive suspended cop with his own set of rules. Feared by the bad guys & ignored by the system, Mark has to get back into action when violence emerges in the state. What follows is a relentless journey filled with action that's ruthless, moral dilemmas and a man fighting alone against powerful criminals and corrupt politicians. The film fuses bloody violence with emotional terror and never lets up from the gangway to the close.

When and Where to Watch Mark

Mark is all set to premiere on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It will be available to watch for the active JioHotstar subscription of the viewers.

Trailer and Plot of Mark

The trailer reveals Ajay Markandayya's troubled history and suspension as he is recalled to forced dark options in a time of chaos when the criminals run with politicians, which drags Mark into a violent fight for justice against even power itself.

Cast and Crew of Mark

Mark features Sudeep Sanjeev, Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju and Shine Tom Chacko; the film is written and directed by Vijay Karthikeyan along with music by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Reception of Mark

Mark garnered Christmas buzz and found OTT attention; action fans laud Sudeep's intensity and gritty tone. This film has an IMDb score of 6.6/10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

