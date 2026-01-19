Technology News
English Edition

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an American fantasy adventure series that is a prequel to Game of Thrones. The series is out on JioHotstar with its first episode.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:33 IST
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Premieres on JioHotsar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an American fantasy series
  • It is a prequel to Game of Thrones
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Created by Ira Parker and George R.R. Martin, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an American fantasy drama series that is finally out on digital screens. For those who are GoT fans, certainly this series serves as a treat. The prequel to Game of Thrones, this series is set a century before the events. It will revolve around the journey of a giant lowborn hedge knight and his witty squire while they wander through Westeros, fighting battles and facing enemies.

When and Where to Watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The series has finally dropped its first episode, exclusively on JioHotstar. It will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This action drama follows Ser Duncan (Played by Peter Claffey), a lowborn hedge knight, who embarks on a quest with his witty squire Egg (Played by Dexter Sol Ansell), where they travel through Westeros, while facing tournaments, conflicts, power dynamics, societal feuds, and their hidden royal destiny. However, these events happen during the Targaryens' rule over the Iron Throne, where the dragons were still remembered. The series further explores the political and physical battles, and the destinies that will change the fate forever. The sequences are packed with intense action, conspiracies, and more.

Cast and Crew of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This series stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell in the lead roles, accompanied by other star cast in prominent roles, including Daniel Ings, Finn Bennett, Sam Spruell, Henry Ashton, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Dan Romer, while the cinematographer of the series is Federico Cesta.

Reception of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

This series has opened with an outstanding response. The IMDb rating of the series is 9.2/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, American fantasy series, Game of Thrones, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Will Launch Soon With This Battery and MediaTek Chipset
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Hackers Steal Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data from European Space Agency
#Latest Stories
  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
  7. Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch
  8. Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  9. Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS
  10. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »