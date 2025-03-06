Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A Tamil-language suspense thriller, Finder Project 1, directed by Vinoth Rajendran, follows the journey of two criminology students who establish a detective agency aimed at proving the innocence of wrongfully convicted individuals. The film, featuring Charle, Sendrayan, Vinoth Rajendran, and Dharani Reddy in key roles, delves into an investigative narrative inspired by real-life projects like the Innocence Project in the United States. With a gripping premise, the story unfolds as the detectives uncover the truth behind a case involving two men convicted of murder.

When and Where to Watch Finder Project 1

Scheduled for its digital premiere, Finder Project 1 will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil from March 7, 2025. The film, which initially hit theatres on April 19, 2024, received moderate attention for its intriguing storyline and investigative theme.

Official Trailer and Plot of Finder Project 1

The trailer of Finder Project 1 offers a glimpse into the intense and methodical approach taken by the protagonists in solving a wrongful conviction case. The film's plot revolves around Peter, a fisherman played by Charle, and his brother-in-law Rayan, portrayed by Sendrayan, who are falsely accused of murdering a councillor. Lured by the promise of financial compensation and an early release, they accept the charges, only for Rayan to lose his life in prison. The detective duo, played by Vinoth Rajendran and Dharani Reddy, take up the case, navigating layers of deception and corruption to unearth the truth.

Cast and Crew of Finder Project 1

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Charle portraying Peter and Sendrayan appearing as Raayan. The lineup includes director Vinoth Rajendran, Dharani Reddy, Nizhalgal Ravi as Dhayalan, Gopinath Shankar, Brana Abdulsalam, and Nazar Anver Raja. The project has been helmed by Vinoth Rajendran, who has taken on multiple roles, including writing the screenplay and dialogues. Baby Antony handled cinematography, while Surya Prasadh composed the music.

Reception of Finder Project 1

While performances and cinematography have been praised, audience response to the film's narrative execution varies. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 / 10.