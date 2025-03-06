Technology News
English Edition

Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A Tamil thriller featuring Charle and Sendrayan, Finder Project 1 is a suspense-packed film with a gripping storyline.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 20:51 IST
Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/Beats

Finder Project 1 is here! A Tamil thriller packed with suspense and drama

Highlights
  • Finder Project 1 stars Charle and Sendrayan in lead roles
  • The film is a Tamil-language suspense thriller directed by Vinoth Rajen
  • Theatrical release in 2024, with streaming details awaited
Advertisement

A Tamil-language suspense thriller, Finder Project 1, directed by Vinoth Rajendran, follows the journey of two criminology students who establish a detective agency aimed at proving the innocence of wrongfully convicted individuals. The film, featuring Charle, Sendrayan, Vinoth Rajendran, and Dharani Reddy in key roles, delves into an investigative narrative inspired by real-life projects like the Innocence Project in the United States. With a gripping premise, the story unfolds as the detectives uncover the truth behind a case involving two men convicted of murder.

When and Where to Watch Finder Project 1

Scheduled for its digital premiere, Finder Project 1 will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil from March 7, 2025. The film, which initially hit theatres on April 19, 2024, received moderate attention for its intriguing storyline and investigative theme.

Official Trailer and Plot of Finder Project 1

The trailer of Finder Project 1 offers a glimpse into the intense and methodical approach taken by the protagonists in solving a wrongful conviction case. The film's plot revolves around Peter, a fisherman played by Charle, and his brother-in-law Rayan, portrayed by Sendrayan, who are falsely accused of murdering a councillor. Lured by the promise of financial compensation and an early release, they accept the charges, only for Rayan to lose his life in prison. The detective duo, played by Vinoth Rajendran and Dharani Reddy, take up the case, navigating layers of deception and corruption to unearth the truth.

Cast and Crew of Finder Project 1

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with Charle portraying Peter and Sendrayan appearing as Raayan. The lineup includes director Vinoth Rajendran, Dharani Reddy, Nizhalgal Ravi as Dhayalan, Gopinath Shankar, Brana Abdulsalam, and Nazar Anver Raja. The project has been helmed by Vinoth Rajendran, who has taken on multiple roles, including writing the screenplay and dialogues. Baby Antony handled cinematography, while Surya Prasadh composed the music.

Reception of Finder Project 1

While performances and cinematography have been praised, audience response to the film's narrative execution varies. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 / 10.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Finder Project 1, Tamil thriller, Charle, Sendrayan, Vinoth Rajendran, suspense film, Tamil cinema, new Tamil movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and AI Features Leaked: Here's When It Might Debut
All I See Is You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively Starrer Online?, Arrives on Lionsgate Play on March 7
Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  2. YouTube Launches Premium Lite Plan as Its Most Affordable Subscription
  3. Realme P3 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench; May Get Dimensity 8300 Series SoC
  4. Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter, Shockwave Enduro Bike Launched
  5. Apple's Foldable iPhone Specifications, Price and Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Features Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. 125-Million-Year-Old Scorpion Fossil Discovered in China, Shedding Light on Mesozoic-Era Predators
  2. X-ray Signal from Helix Nebula Suggests Planet Was Destroyed by White Dwarf
  3. Private Venus Mission Plans to Retrieve Cloud Samples for Life Research
  4. James Webb Space Telescope Observes Mysterious Rogue Planet-Like Object
  5. Akhil Akkineni’s Agent Set for OTT Release on Sony LIV: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April
  7. Finder Project 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. All I See Is You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Blake Lively Starrer Online?, Arrives on Lionsgate Play on March 7
  9. Vietnam to Pilot Digital Assets Exchange Project in March
  10. US Said to be Eyeing Zero Tariff on Cars in India Trade Deal as Tesla Entry Nears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »