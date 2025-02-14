Game of Greed on JioHotstar: Abhishek Malhan Hosts Intense Reality Show

A new reality game show, Game of Greed, is set to bring high-stakes competition to screens. Hosted by Abhishek Malhan, widely known as Fukra Insaan and previously seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show revolves around a group of strangers who are presented with a significant prize. The core challenge lies in their choices: they must either share the winnings or systematically eliminate each other to claim a larger share for themselves. Reports suggest that unexpected alliances and intense decision-making will be central to the show's appeal. The concept is being compared to other survival-based reality formats, but with a stronger emphasis on strategic elimination and personal gain.

When and Where to Watch Game of Greed

Game of Greed is now streaming on the revamped OTT platform, JioHotstar. The show is likely to follow a weekly release format, keeping audiences engaged with its evolving dynamics.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game of Greed

The official trailer for Game of Greed has teased intense moments of strategy, deception, and shifting loyalties. The footage showcases contestants navigating dilemmas where trust can be either an asset or a liability. The format, as described in multiple reports, appears to integrate elements of psychological tactics, financial temptation and calculated risks. The show aims to test human decision-making under pressure, with alliances forming and dissolving as players get closer to the final prize.

Cast and Crew of Game of Greed

Apart from host Abhishek Malhan as the host, details regarding the full cast remain undisclosed. Reports suggest that the contestant lineup comprises individuals from varied backgrounds, bringing diverse perspectives to the game.