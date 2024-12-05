Technology News
Samsung's First Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone to Launch in Early 2026: Ross Young

Samsung's next-generation foldable phones could launch in the second half of 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 14:34 IST
Samsung's First Galaxy Tri-Fold Smartphone to Launch in Early 2026: Ross Young

Photo Credit: Samsung

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design launched in September of this year

Highlights
  • Samsung's tri-fold is likely to be available worldwide
  • Huawei introduced world's first tri-fold smartphone
  • Huawei Mate XS ultimate edition is limited to China
Samsung's Galaxy tri-fold phone has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. The foldable with three screens and two hinges is considered the South Korean brand's next big bet after the success of its foldable devices. No concrete information is available about the triple-folding smartphone, but DSCC analyst Ross Young suggests that it is being prepared for a 2026 launch. It is likely to arrive as a potential rival to the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design.

Ross Young, in his latest X post, claimed that Samsung's Galaxy tri-fold smartphone is likely to launch in early 2026. The display supply chain consultant shared this detail while replying to a user comment on his X post. The handset was previously rumoured to debut sometime in 2025.

The latest rumour indicates that the purported triple-folding device will go official a few months after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 successors are not expected to launch before the second half of 2025.

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design debuted in September this year as the world's first triple-screen foldable phone. It starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. However, the tri-fold phone is not available in markets outside China. Samsung is anticipated to become the first company to globally release a tri-fold smartphone.

Samsung's tri-fold phone's main display could measure 9-10 inches when unfolded. When folded, it is said to have a rectangular shape. The brand was recently granted a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a flexible display device with a foldable design featuring three screens. We can expect to hear more rumours about this tri-fold phone in the coming months.

 

