HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?

HIT: The Third Case is a Telugu action-thriller movie that features Nani and Shrinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The movie, after its successful theatrical run, is set to hit your digital screens very soon. The movie revolves around Arjun Sarkaar, an HIT officer, who has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. HIT: The Third case is a blend of intense action, emotions, and dark truths. Streaming starts soon, only on Netflix, in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case is set to release digitally on May 29th, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of HIT: The Third Case

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case is an intense action-thriller that revolves around Arjun Sarkaar, portrayed by Nani, an investigating officer. As Arjun is transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, he is to investigate a series of brutal murders. While investigating, he uncovers dark truths, and his face-off with the murderers is worth watching. He has to deal with challenges to end this murder spree. Will he be able to stop this?

Cast and Crew of HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, supported by prominent names like Karthi, Adivi Sesh, Nivetha Thomas, Maganthi Srinath, Samuthirakani, and more. The writer and director of the movie is Shailesh Kolanu. Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer of HIT, and the cinematography has been done by Sanu John Varughese.

Reception of HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case was recently released into the theatres on May 1st, 2025, where it did an outstanding job. Although the audience loved this action-thriller, there were a few critics who did not like the intensity of the action sequences. The IMDb rating of this movie is 7.4/10.