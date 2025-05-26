Technology News
Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 May 2025 17:05 IST
HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: JustWatch

Nani's gripping crime thriller HIT: The Third Case is set to stream on Netflix from May 29, 2025

  • HIT: The Third Case is a Telugu action-thriller movie
  • The movie stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles
  • Streaming starts from May 29th, 2025, on Netflix in multiple languages
HIT: The Third Case is a Telugu action-thriller movie that features Nani and Shrinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The movie, after its successful theatrical run, is set to hit your digital screens very soon. The movie revolves around Arjun Sarkaar, an HIT officer, who has been posted to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders. HIT: The Third case is a blend of intense action, emotions, and dark truths. Streaming starts soon, only on Netflix, in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case is set to release digitally on May 29th, 2025, only on Netflix. The movie will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of HIT: The Third Case

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case is an intense action-thriller that revolves around Arjun Sarkaar, portrayed by Nani, an investigating officer. As Arjun is transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, he is to investigate a series of brutal murders. While investigating, he uncovers dark truths, and his face-off with the murderers is worth watching. He has to deal with challenges to end this murder spree. Will he be able to stop this?

Cast and Crew of HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, supported by prominent names like Karthi, Adivi Sesh, Nivetha Thomas, Maganthi Srinath, Samuthirakani, and more. The writer and director of the movie is Shailesh Kolanu. Mickey J. Meyer is the music composer of HIT, and the cinematography has been done by Sanu John Varughese.

Reception of HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case was recently released into the theatres on May 1st, 2025, where it did an outstanding job. Although the audience loved this action-thriller, there were a few critics who did not like the intensity of the action sequences. The IMDb rating of this movie is 7.4/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, HITTheThirdCase, Thriller
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
