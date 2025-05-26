Retro is a Tamil romance action drama that has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is a blend of star performers, including Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is highly entertaining, with a perfect treat for the viewers. Retro guarantees action, romance, struggle, and betrayal. The plot follows a gangster taking a vow to leave behind his past and move on to a peaceful life. The movie is set to release on Netflix in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch Retro

Retro will release on Netflix on May 31st, 2025. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this film. Available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Retro

The plot of the film, Retro, revolves around the life of a gangster, Paarim, portrayed by Suriya, who has decided to leave his violent past behind. Paarim, an orphan raised by a gangster himself, has grown up and gets reunited with his long-lost love, Rukmini (Pooja Hegde). Now that he has taken a vow to his wife that he will leave the violence and lead a peaceful life, he is entangled in a face-off between his past and the vow.

Cast and Crew of Retro

Retro is packed with an outstanding starcast, including Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, supported by Jayaram, Joju George, Prashanth, Sujith Shankar, and Amrin Abubakker. The film has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, while Shafique Mohd. Ali is the editor of the film. The music has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and the cinematography has been delivered by Shreeyas Krishna.

Reception of Retro

Released theatrically on May 1st, 2025, Retro received overwhelming responses from both critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.