Checkmate OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online?

Checkmate (2025) is a Malayalam thriller film that will be soon available on this OTT platform.

Updated: 25 September 2025 20:58 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Checkmate, the Malayalam movie (2025), is now available for streaming on OTT

Highlights
  • Checkmate (2025) Malayalam thriller now available on Z5
  • Directed, written, and produced by Ratish Sekhar with a strong star cas
  • Features intense performances and a gripping background score
Checkmate is a 2024 Malayalam suspense-thriller film directed by Ratish Sekhar and released on August 9, 2024. The movie stars Anoop Menon, Lal and Rekha Harindran in the lead roles. The story is about kidnapping, rivalry, corporate espionage and moral stand. Tilted Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, with Ratish Sekhar in multitasking roles writing, producing and music, the film marks itself as a tense drama on paper. It contrasts themes of death, inter-relational strife and ethical dilemmas to tense effect. It has provoked mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, but it is daring.

When and Where to Watch

If the reports are to be believed, Checkmate hit the big screens on August 02, 2024 in Kerala. It is all set to premiere on October 2, 2025, on Z5. The movie will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer hints at a murky thriller, partly set in New York, that intertwines the lives of a pharmaceutical CEO, a would-be don, a grieving widower and an astute lawyer as part of a kidnapping mystery. Anoop Menon stars as Philip Kurian, a high-ranking government pharmacologist of a pharma company in deep ethical and legal water after people start dropping dead in the wake of drug trials. Danger escalates, and characters from different sides of the law, loyalty and morality collide. Secrets emerge, loyalties change — and the central mystery pushes everyone to make hard decisions.

Cast & Crew

Checkmate's lead cast, Anoop Menon, Lal, and Rekha Harindran, are impressive enough in some key roles that propel the engaging plot. Behind them is Swapneel Batra, Sowmya Rajan and a few others, adding depth to the narrative. The film is an exceptional labour of love, the brainchild of Ratish Sekhar, who has worn quite a few caps in the movie, including director, writer, producer, cameraman and music composer.

Reception

Critics gave mixed reviews with a 6.1 IMDb rating out of 10. The plot, size and the performance of Anoop Menon were appreciated.

 

Further reading: imdb, trailer, film, thriller
