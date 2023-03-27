Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility

Bitcoin kept its profit-streak alive on Monday as its price rose to $27,872 (roughly Rs. 22.9 lakh), a small gain of 1.11 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

The crypto market valuation, as of March 27, stands at $1.16 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw its value fall on Monday
  • Shiba Inu, the popular memecoin, saw small gains
  • Both USD Coin and Bitcoin Cash also recorded losses

Bitcoin, after registering a significant growth rate this month, has now touched a nine-month high in value since June last year. On Monday, the world's most popular cryptocurrency kept its profit-streak alive with a small gain of 1.11 percent. Bitcoin, is currently trading at the price of $27,872 (roughly Rs. 22.9 lakh) on both national and international exchanges. Experts have predicted that Bitcoin presently faces immediate resistance at the price point of $28,150 (roughly Rs. 23.1 lakh) and breaching this mark could trigger a significant surge for BTC as well as the overall crypto market.

Ethereum recorded similar gains on Monday, following Bitcoin. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,765 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh), an increase of 0.74 percent over its previous prce.

As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, Binance Coin, Polygon, Polkadot, Chainlink, and Leo followed BTC and ETH in registering profits.

“Institutional investors in the US have majorly contributed to the price increase of Bitcoin in the last few days. Amidst existing liquidity crunch in the market, the overall sentiment in the crypto industry continues to be bullish. Bitcoin price rally has piqued the interest of many investors as the token is expected to enter a consolidation phase,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market rose by one percent, over the last 24 hours, to $1.16 trillion (roughly Rs. 95,72,729 crore), as per CoinMarketCap data.

Meanwhile, some altcoins settled with losses in the backdrop of the month-end volatility brewing in the financial market. These include stablecoins USD Coin and Ripple as well as Cardano, Solana, Litecoin, Tron, and Avalanche.

Industry experts estimate that the crypto market will only swell in time. “Experts are also touting the success of crypto as a criteria for elections across the world where voters would choose crypto friendly leaders,” Menon added.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
John Wick Chapter 4 Box Office: Keanu Reeves Movie Opens With $137.5 Million Worldwide Box Office Opening
OneWeb Completes Satellite 'Constellation' to Offer Global Internet Coverage Like Rival Starlink

