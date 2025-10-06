Jolly LLB 3, a Bollywood legal comedy-drama film, might soon be available on OTT. The movie is reported to be available on the OTT platforms starting from next month. The movie is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and features Akshay Kumar as Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi as Jolly Tyagi. Both the Jollys fight it out in the courtroom with their funny antics. Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi and Gajraj Rao are also part of the movie. With a satirical look at the judicial system, the film keeps up the spirit of its franchise by not just making people laugh but also think. So, if you are wondering when the movie will be available on the OTT platform, you have come to the right place. Check out this article to know more about the streaming details of Jolly LLB 3.

When & Where to Watch

Jolly LLB 3 was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. However, there are multiple reports that the movie might be available for streaming starting from November 14, 2025. Moreover, the reports further highlights that the film might premiere on JioHotstar and Netflix, though there is no official confirmation for the same. Hence, we suggest you wait for the official confirmation to know the exact OTT release date of Jolly LLB 3.

Trailer & Plot

The trailer shows a hilarious face-off between the two Jollys inside Judge Tripathi's courtroom. The story is of a case against a not-so-social criminal, two of Jolly's excel in using their mind at its speed to learn tricks and beat the other. The movie is a mix of comedy, drama and sharp dialogue that the franchise was based on.

Cast & Crew

Akshay Kumar in the title role, Jolly Mishra, while Arshad Warsi can be seen in the film as Jolly Tyagi. Saurabh Shukla plays the role of Judge Tripathi, while Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi also star in key roles. The film's music was composed by Aman Pant, Anurag Saikia and Vikram Montrose with a score by Mangesh Dhakde.

Reception

Reviews Jolly LLB 3 has received mostly positive reviews. The movie has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.