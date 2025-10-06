Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale began on Monday in India, following the launch of the Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 on September 23. The e-commerce platform is now offering a festive edition of the sale, likely running through Diwali in the country. Shoppers are particularly looking for deals on gaming laptops, including models suited for beginners. The sale also features discounts on other electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, as well as home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and smart TVs.

Amazon Sale 2025: Bank Discounts, Offers

While there are several discounts and deals to take advantage of during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale, eligible bank card holders can help you maximise your savings. This means that using Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards can help you get a 10 percent instant discount, including additional bonus offers, totalling up to Rs. 65,000 across various transactions. The promotion is valid from midnight on October 6 until 11:59 pm IST on October 12.

Customers can also take advantage of exchange offers, EMI options, and exclusive coupons, which further reduce prices. These combined perks provide multiple ways for shoppers to boost their savings during the sale.

Earlier, we highlighted discounts on AI productivity laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, thin and light laptops, as well as gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here are the top deals on gaming laptops for beginners that you should grab before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

Let us look at some beginner-friendly gaming laptop deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale. The MSI Thin 15 with Intel 13th Gen i5-13420H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 is available for Rs. 51,240, down from Rs. 82,990. The Lenovo LOQ 2024 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX and NVIDIA RTX 3050 is priced at Rs. 61,240, reduced from Rs. 96,590. The HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and RTX 3050 costs Rs. 62,240, down from Rs. 84,838.

Other options include the Acer ALG with Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 for Rs. 66,990, which has an MRP of Rs. 99,990. The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS and NVIDIA RTX 3050 is available at Rs. 64,490, down from Rs. 89,990. Lastly, the Dell G15-5530 with Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX and NVIDIA RTX 3050 is priced at Rs. 68,240, reduced from Rs. 1,05,398.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops for Beginners

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rs. 82,990 Rs. 51,240 Buy Now Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core I5-12450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Rs. 96,590 Rs. 61,240 Buy Now HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, RTX 3050 Rs. 84,838 Rs. 62,240 Buy Now Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rs. 99,990 Rs. 66,990 Buy Now ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Rs. 89,990 Rs. 64,490 Buy Now Dell G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Rs. 1,05,398 Rs. 68,240 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.