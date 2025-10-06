Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on 32-inch Smart TVs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, the 32-inch Samsung smart LED TV is priced at Rs. 11,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 18:49 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Smart TVs from LG, Xiaomi, Samsung and more are available with discounts

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has entered the Diwali Special phase
  • Shoppers can avail of another 10 percent off with SBI card transactions
  • No-cost EMIs are available with select products
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 has now entered its “Diwali Special” phase. With less than two weeks to go for the festival, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has listed a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, speakers, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more, with lucrative discounts. If you're looking to purchase a new 32-inch smart TV during this sale, you can find big discounts on brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and others.

During the Diwali Special edition of the Amazon sale, shoppers can get direct, platform-based discounts on a large number of products. However, that is not the only way to reduce the effective price of the purchases. SBI debit or credit card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount while making transactions, although these discounts have an upper ceiling and have a minimum bill amount requirement. Additionally, no-cost EMIs on select items will enable shoppers to spread out their expenses over a period of up to 24 months.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on 32-inch Smart TVs

Here's a list of the best deals on 32-inch smart TVs. If you're in the market for kids-specific smartwatches, you can check our buying guide here. Alternatively, offers on electric toothbrushes can be found here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 17,900 Rs. 12,740 Buy Here
LG LR570 Series Smart LED TV Rs. 21,240 Rs. 13,489 Buy Here
VW Playwall Frameless Series Rs. 17,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here
Xiaomi F Series HD Smart LED TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,449 Buy Here
Acer G Plus Series Smart Google TV Rs. 23,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here
TCL V4C Series Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 20,490 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here
LG 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32LK536BPTB)

LG 32 Inch LED HD Ready TV (32LK536BPTB)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 742 mm x 445 mm x 86.5 mm
Smart TV No
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready Smart TV (UA32T4350AKXXL)

Samsung 32 Inch LED HD Ready Smart TV (UA32T4350AKXXL)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 73.17 cm x 8.3 cm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

