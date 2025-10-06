The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025 has now entered its “Diwali Special” phase. With less than two weeks to go for the festival, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has listed a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, speakers, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more, with lucrative discounts. If you're looking to purchase a new 32-inch smart TV during this sale, you can find big discounts on brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and others.

During the Diwali Special edition of the Amazon sale, shoppers can get direct, platform-based discounts on a large number of products. However, that is not the only way to reduce the effective price of the purchases. SBI debit or credit card holders can avail of another 10 percent discount while making transactions, although these discounts have an upper ceiling and have a minimum bill amount requirement. Additionally, no-cost EMIs on select items will enable shoppers to spread out their expenses over a period of up to 24 months.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on 32-inch Smart TVs

Here's a list of the best deals on 32-inch smart TVs. If you're in the market for kids-specific smartwatches, you can check our buying guide here. Alternatively, offers on electric toothbrushes can be found here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Samsung HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 17,900 Rs. 12,740 Buy Here LG LR570 Series Smart LED TV Rs. 21,240 Rs. 13,489 Buy Here VW Playwall Frameless Series Rs. 17,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Here Xiaomi F Series HD Smart LED TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 10,449 Buy Here Acer G Plus Series Smart Google TV Rs. 23,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Here TCL V4C Series Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 20,490 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.