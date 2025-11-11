Jurassic Park: Rebirth OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

One of the most anticipated and the number one American Sci-Fi Thriller, Jurassic Park: Rebirth, is finally set for its digital premiere. This film revolves around a team, led by the covert operative Zora Bennett, that is hired by a pharmaceutical company to extract the DNA samples of the three most dangerous colossal dinosaurs for developing a life-saving drug for humans. However, as they embark on the mission to Ile Saint-Hubert, they are confronted by massive dangers and extensive complications.

When and Where to Watch Jurassic Park: Rebirth

This movie premieres in November 14, 2025, only on The Peacock Hub, at the JioHotstar. The film will be accessible for those with an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jurassic Park: Rebirth

Directed by Gareth Edwards, this thriller film follows a team led by covert operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), including Paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), who are hired by a pharmaceutical company are assigned a mission to retrieve the biomaterial samples from the most threatening surviving dinosaurs to build a life-saving drug for the humans. As they begin their quest, the mission gets complicated when they meet a family whose boat has been seized by the dinosaurs. Furthermore, collectively they have to face the danger of dinosaurs, which still exist on the island.

Cast and Crew of Jurassic Park: Rebirth

Written by David Koepp and Michael Crichton, this sci-fi thriller stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, and more in the pivotal roles. Alexandre Desplat is the music composer for the film.

Reception of Jurassic Park: Rebirth

This film was theatrically released on July 2nd, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of Jurassic Park: Rebirth is 5.9/10.