Lava Agni 4 is scheduled to go official in India on November 20. Ahead of its anticipated debut, official key specifications of the Lava Agni 3 successor have been leaked by a tipster. It is said to be equipped with a 1.5K-resolution display that supports up to 120Hz. The upcoming handset could debut with a customisable action key and a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications Leak

Tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) shared official specifications of the upcoming Lava Agni 4 in a post on X. It is said to come with a 6.67-inch screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with UFS 4.0 storage.

The chipset details, notably, were previously confirmed by the brand. It is also confirmed to come with LPDDR5X RAM. As per the tipster, the handset will come with a promise of three operating system (OS) upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 could get a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also said to get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

A key feature that Lava Agni 4 is tipped to have is a customisable action key. In theory, it would serve as a shortcut key for any function that the user assigns to it — a first for the brand. Other notable features include dual speakers, X-axis haptics, and an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Connectivity options on the Lava Agni 4 may include USB 3.2, infrared (IR), and Wi-Fi 6E. The same tipster previously claimed that the upcoming handset would pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 66W.

In India, the Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be priced under Rs. 30,000. The handset is claimed to provide a “Zero Bloatware” experience and offer a Free Home Replacement service for its owners, similar to other smartphones from the brand.