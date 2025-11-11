Acer has launched its Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV in India. Powered by Google TV, this new smart TV features a 144Hz refresh rate display. The Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 content for enhanced visuals. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers delivering 60W audio output. The smart TV offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and features a new Film Maker Mode.

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV Price in India

The Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs. 2,59,999 in India. It is confirmed to be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV Specifications

The Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV runs on Google TV, giving users access to apps through the Google Play Store. It features a 100-inch QLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 400 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Acerpure's Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV provide features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It also offers the Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for minimising lag and motion blur.

The audio unit of the Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV features 5 tweeters and Dolby Atmos support, delivering a 60W sound output. It is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, for multitasking and storing apps and media.

The Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV has a new Film Maker Mode, which is claimed to display content exactly as intended by creators. It features dual Wi-Fi for fast connectivity and includes a remote control.