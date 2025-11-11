Technology News
English Edition

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Audio

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV runs on Google TV.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 14:57 IST
Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Audio

Photo Credit: Acerpure

Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV has a new Film Maker Mode

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV offers 3GB of RAM
  • Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV provides ALLM
  • The display is touted to deliver 400 nits of brightness
Advertisement

Acer has launched its Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV in India. Powered by Google TV, this new smart TV features a 144Hz refresh rate display. The Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 content for enhanced visuals. It comes equipped with Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers delivering 60W audio output. The smart TV offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and features a new Film Maker Mode.

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV Price in India

The Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs. 2,59,999 in India. It is confirmed to be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV Specifications

The Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-inch QLED TV runs on Google TV, giving users access to apps through the Google Play Store. It features a 100-inch QLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 400 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10. 

For gaming enthusiasts, the Acerpure's Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV provide features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It also offers the Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for minimising lag and motion blur.

The audio unit of the Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV features 5 tweeters and Dolby Atmos support, delivering a 60W sound output. It is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, for multitasking and storing apps and media.

The Acerpure Nitro Z series 100-inch QLED TV has a new Film Maker Mode, which is claimed to display content exactly as intended by creators. It features dual Wi-Fi for fast connectivity and includes a remote control.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100 inch QLED TV, Acerpure Nitro Z Series, Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100 inch QLED TV Price in India, Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100 inch QLED TV Specifications, Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100 inch QLED TV Features, Acerpure
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Atmos Audio
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. WhatsApp May Let You Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook, Instagram
  4. Lava Agni 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Reveal S25 Edge-Like Camera Deco
  6. Apple Watch Series 11 Review
  7. Apple Might Have Shelved Plans of iPhone Air 2 Launch Due to This Reason
  8. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  9. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  10. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  2. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
  3. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is 'Still a Long Way Off', Says Bethesda Director Todd Howard
  4. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Launch Date Set For Mid-November
  5. Bitcoin Holds Above $105,000 as Institutional Demand and Regulatory Progress Lift Sentiment
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset
  7. Microsoft Launches Xbox Cloud Gaming in India: Here's How You Can Start Cloud Streaming Games
  8. Google Meet Finally Adds Support for Full Emoji Library to Enhance In-Call Reactions
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Feature the Same MediaTek Dimensity Chip as its Predecessor
  10. Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Targeted By Spyware Landfall for Over a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »