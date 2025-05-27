Technology News
Kankhajura OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?

Kankhajura, SonyLIV’s gripping new psychological thriller starring Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, premieres on May 30.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2025 16:38 IST
Kankhajura OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Psychological Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: SonyLiv

Kankhajura, starring Mohit Raina, streams exclusively on SonyLIV starting May 30, 2025

  • Kankhajura Mohit Raina starring web series streams exclusively on SonyLiv
  • Adapted from the Israeli series Magpie, this Hindi psychological thriller
  • Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias & Trinetra Haldar star
Mohit Raina's starrer Kankhajura is a Hindi psychological crime thriller set to release this May. This web series is directed by Chanda Arora and produced by Ajay Rai. The story centres around two estranged brothers, Ashu and Max. It has been adapted from the Israeli show Magpie. Kankhajura is shot in Goa and delves into the theme of guilt, redemption, buried secrets and the complexities of family relationships, promising a captivating and compelling narrative that explores the reflection of past choices.

When and Where to Watch Kankhajura

There are eight episodes of Kankhajura going to be launched on SonyLIV on May 30, 2025. Viewers can enjoy this crime thriller at once by binge watching from their screens.

Trailer and Plot of Kankhajura

So fragile yet so fatal, the tagline clears the manipulative and psychological thriller narrative of the story. The trailer is quite spine-tingling and features a tense reunion between two estranged brothers, confronting a dark past when one gets released from prison, serving 14 years. They dare to rebuild their relationships; however, the dark history and connections of Ashu led to a shake in Max's life and business. The teaser of the series features Roshan as a released person from prison and ready to meet the different characters of his family, which is quite thrilling.

Cast and Crew of Kankhajura

There are many talented actors who performed their best in the series, namely, Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Sarah Jane Dias, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Ninad Kamat, Heeba Shah, Mahesh Shetty, and Usha Nadkarni. This psychological crime thriller is directed and produced by Chandan Arora and Ajay Rai, respectively. The cinematography has been taken care of by Rajeev Ravi and Vinod Illampally, with the editor as Vaishak Ravi.

Reception of Kankhajura

Kankhajura is highly anticipated, and discussions are quite positive. Critics are praising the gripping narrative and the thrilling storytelling with the unpredictable track. Viewers are waiting for this jaw dropping series.

 

