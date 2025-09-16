Technology News
English Edition

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch It Online

The Witcher returns soon with its Season 4, where Liam Hemsworth joins in as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavil.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 September 2025 07:00 IST
The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch It Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Witcher S4 returns Oct 30, 2025 on Netflix with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt replacing Cavill

Highlights
  • The Witcher is returning with a fresh season
  • Liam Hemsworth joins as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill
  • Streaming begins from Oct 30th, 2025, only on Netflix
Advertisement
Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

For the fans of The Witcher, hold the breathe, as Netflix has just dropped a teaser where Liam Hemsworth has taken over as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. Yes, the season is finally set to land on the digital screens very soon. This season will pick up right from the moment season 3 ended. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, the viewers will witness the ultimate saga of transformations, the hunt will get intense, and some new faces will be introduced.

When and Where to Watch The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 will begin streaming from October 30, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Witcher Season 4

With Liam Hemsworth taking the role of Geralt, this anticipated series will begin right from the point where it left off. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, they will navigate their way to transformation. The season 4 will showcase Geralt searching for Ciri, while dealing with the chaos, on the other hand, Yennefer will be building the magical community. Also, Ciri will be seen joining a gang of the outlaws. This season will be high on adventures,

Cast and Crew of The Witcher Season 4

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher Season 4 will star Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Anna Shaffer, and more. The music composers of this series are Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli.

Reception of The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 is yet to be released, but undoubtedly it is highly anticipated. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.9/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, IMDB, STREAMING, TRAILER
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report

Related Stories

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch It Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Noise to Launch Flagship Master Series Over-Ear Headphones Soon
  2. Samsung Begins Rolling Out One UI 8 Update to the Galaxy S25 Series
  3. Nothing Announces Offers on Phones, Wearables During Flipkart Sale
  4. Vivo Y31 Series With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Motorola Phones Announced
  6. iOS 26 Released Alongside iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe: Here's How to Download It
  7. iQOO 15 Live Image Leaked; Company Reveals Display Details
  8. Oppo F31 Series Launched With 7,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  10. Best Mobiles Under Rs. 60,000 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch It Online
  2. iOS 26 Update Released Alongside iPadOS 26 and macOS Tahoe: Check Eligible Models, How to Download
  3. Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
  4. Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
  5. Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Design Renders Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  6. Marvel's Wolverine Will Reportedly Launch in 2026; Insomniac's Venom Game in 'Active Development'
  7. US President Donald Trump Challenges Block on Removing US Fed’s Lisa Cook
  8. iPhone 17 Series Outpaces iPhone 16 in Demand While iPhone 17 Pro Max Tops Pre-Orders, Analyst Says
  9. iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in India With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »