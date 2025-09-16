The Witcher Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch It Online

For the fans of The Witcher, hold the breathe, as Netflix has just dropped a teaser where Liam Hemsworth has taken over as Geralt, replacing Henry Cavill. Yes, the season is finally set to land on the digital screens very soon. This season will pick up right from the moment season 3 ended. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, the viewers will witness the ultimate saga of transformations, the hunt will get intense, and some new faces will be introduced.

When and Where to Watch The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 will begin streaming from October 30, 2025, only on Netflix. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Witcher Season 4

With Liam Hemsworth taking the role of Geralt, this anticipated series will begin right from the point where it left off. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, they will navigate their way to transformation. The season 4 will showcase Geralt searching for Ciri, while dealing with the chaos, on the other hand, Yennefer will be building the magical community. Also, Ciri will be seen joining a gang of the outlaws. This season will be high on adventures,

Cast and Crew of The Witcher Season 4

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher Season 4 will star Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Anna Shaffer, and more. The music composers of this series are Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli.

Reception of The Witcher Season 4

The Witcher Season 4 is yet to be released, but undoubtedly it is highly anticipated. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.9/10.