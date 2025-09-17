CMF Headphone Pro will launch in India on September 29, the Nothing sub-brand announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The design of the upcoming over-the-ear headphones has also been teased by the Nothing subsidiary, whichis seen in two colourways. CMF could offer its new audio product in orange and blue colour options. The company has released the teaser with the tagline “Remix Everything”. The headphones seem to be equipped with what appears to be a wheel for volume adjustment and a USB Type-C port for charging.

CMF Headphone Pro Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing has announced that its next audio product, dubbed CMF Headphone Pro, will debut in the Indian market on September 29. On top of this, the company has also teased the design and colourways of its first over-the-ear headphones. The Nothing sub-brand could unveil its upcoming Headphone Pro in orange and blue colourways.

Remix everything.



Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 17, 2025

Coming to the design of the CMF Headphone Pro, it could feature a scroll button for adjusting the volume. A power button also appears on the right side of the headphones, along with a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED power indicator light. The power button could also be used for turning on Bluetooth pairing, which signals that they might be wireless headphones.

The company could equip its upcoming Headphone Pro with foam earcups, too. Moreover, the left and right ear markings appear on the mesh inside the earcups, and the CMF by Nothing branding is shown outside. It could also come with a slider and a dedicated switch for activating active noise cancellation (ANC). The company has teased the CMF Headphone Pro with the tagline “Remix Everything”. The company has yet to reveal the pricing and the specifications of its upcoming headphones.

However, this is not the first time that the company has teased the CMF Headphone Pro. Recently on X, the Nothing subsidiary had shared a blurred image of the soon-to-launch headphones. In the image, it appeared in a white colourway, next to the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro and the CMF Watch 3 Pro.