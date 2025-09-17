Technology News
English Edition

CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased

CMF Headphone Pro could be offered in two colourways in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 17:51 IST
CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased

Photo Credit: X/ CMF by Nothing

CMF Headphone Pro could feature a USB Type-C port

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CMF Headphone Pro could be offered in two colourways
  • CMF Headphone Pro are the brand’s first over-the-ear headphone
  • The company has yet to reveal the price and specifications
Advertisement

CMF Headphone Pro will launch in India on September 29, the Nothing sub-brand announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The design of the upcoming over-the-ear headphones has also been teased by the Nothing subsidiary, whichis seen in two colourways. CMF could offer its new audio product in orange and blue colour options. The company has released the teaser with the tagline “Remix Everything”. The headphones seem to be equipped with what appears to be a wheel for volume adjustment and a USB Type-C port for charging.

CMF Headphone Pro Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CMF by Nothing has announced that its next audio product, dubbed CMF Headphone Pro, will debut in the Indian market on September 29. On top of this, the company has also teased the design and colourways of its first over-the-ear headphones. The Nothing sub-brand could unveil its upcoming Headphone Pro in orange and blue colourways.

Coming to the design of the CMF Headphone Pro, it could feature a scroll button for adjusting the volume. A power button also appears on the right side of the headphones, along with a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED power indicator light. The power button could also be used for turning on Bluetooth pairing, which signals that they might be wireless headphones.

The company could equip its upcoming Headphone Pro with foam earcups, too. Moreover, the left and right ear markings appear on the mesh inside the earcups, and the CMF by Nothing branding is shown outside. It could also come with a slider and a dedicated switch for activating active noise cancellation (ANC). The company has teased the CMF Headphone Pro with the tagline “Remix Everything”. The company has yet to reveal the pricing and the specifications of its upcoming headphones.

However, this is not the first time that the company has teased the CMF Headphone Pro. Recently on X, the Nothing subsidiary had shared a blurred image of the soon-to-launch headphones. In the image, it appeared in a white colourway, next to the CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro and the CMF Watch 3 Pro.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CMF Headphone Pro, Nothing, CMF by Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  3. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  4. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  5. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  6. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  7. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  9. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  10. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »