Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee star in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, streaming on Netflix from March 20, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2025 22:32 IST
Photo Credit: Netfix

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025.

Highlights
  • Khakee: The Bengal Chapter releases on March 20, 2025, on Netflix
  • Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee lead the high-octane crime thriller
  • The series explores crime and power struggles in early 2000s Bengal
Neeraj Pandey's crime-thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has officially received its release date, adding to the anticipation surrounding the series. Starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in lead roles, the show delves into crime, power struggles and law enforcement challenges in Bengal. Following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, this new installment promises an intense narrative set in the early 2000s. The makers have now confirmed when audiences can watch the gripping story unfold on screen.

When and where to watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

The release date for Neeraj Pandey's latest crime-thriller, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, has been confirmed. The series, featuring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in pivotal roles, is set to premiere on Netflix on March 20, 2025. A video announcement, shared through Netflix India's official social media handle, showcased the leading actors discussing the show, building anticipation among viewers. This marks the second installment in the Khakee franchise, following the success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, which was released in 2022.

Plot of the show

Set in the early 2000s, the storyline follows IPS Arjun Maitra as he takes on powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in a city where law enforcement struggles to maintain order. With shifting alliances and rising crime rates, Maitra faces an uphill battle in restoring justice. The narrative highlights the challenges of policing in an environment where power dynamics are constantly changing, raising questions about whether Maitra will succeed in his mission.

Cast and Crew

The series brings together an ensemble cast, led by Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, alongside Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Pooja Chopra. Neeraj Pandey serves as the showrunner, with direction by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray. Writing credits include Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal and Samrat Chakroborty. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced under the banner of Friday Storytellers.

Comments

Khakee The Bengal Chapter, jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Neeraj Pandey, Netflix, crime thriller, Indian web series, streaming, OTT release
