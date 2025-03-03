Technology News
Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 AI Inferencing Server for SMBs and Enterprises Unveiled

Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE100 is an AI-enabled inferencing server that offers edge computing capabilities to businesses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 16:50 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

ThinkEdge SE100 comes with in-built Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A)

Highlights
  • Lenovo’s ThinkEdge SE100 is part of the ThinkSystem V4 Servers
  • The AI inferencing server is powered by Intel Xeon 6 processors
  • ThinkEdge SE100 also supports Lenovo’s XClarity management platform
Lenovo unveiled its entry-level artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing server on Sunday. Dubbed ThinkEdge SE100, the device offers edge computing capabilities and is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises. Showcased ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, it is part of the company's new ThinkSystem V4 Servers. Lenovo claimed that the ThinkEdge SE100 is equipped with the company's proprietary technology to offer secure processing of AI workloads while maintaining optimum power consumption. Notably, the consumer tech brand also showcased its ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC concept at MWC 2025.

Lenovo Unveils Entry-Level AI Edge Computing Solution for Businesses

In a press release, the company detailed the new ThinkEdge SE100 AI inferencing server. It is powered by Intel's Xeon 6 processors and comes with Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling and the Neptune Core Compute Complex Module. The device is claimed to offer faster workloads with reduced fan speeds and lower power consumption. The tech giant added that the server will also have reduced air flow requirements, making it easier to deploy in a wide range of environments.

Notably, the device is designed for edge computing. Unlike server-based processing, edge computing brings the computation and data storage closer to the devices and does not rely on centralised data centres. The biggest advantages with edge computing are lower latency and improved response times. Edge computing is important for applications that rely on real-time data processing.

The ThinkEdge SE100 is also equipped with Lenovo's Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) and a Baseboard Management Controller (BMC). The device sports the company's latest version of XClarity management platform that offers centralised monitoring, configuration, and troubleshooting infrastructure.

Lenovo claimed that the new AI inferencing server is 85 percent smaller and twice as powerful as a standard 1U server. The device is adaptable for desktops, wall-mounts, ceilings, and 1U racks. It can be equipped with up to six or eight performance cores and even in its fullest GPU-equipped configuration, it is claimed to remain under 140W to support lower power consumption.

Further, the server also supports hybrid cloud deployments and ML functions for AI tasks such as object detection and text recognition. Highlighting some use cases, Lenovo said retailers can use the ThinkEdge SE100 for inventory management, manufacturers can use it for quality control and warehouse monitoring, and healthcare institutions can use it for process automation, lab data handling, and back-office tasks.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100, Edge Computing, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprises, Lenovo, MWC2025, MWC25
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
