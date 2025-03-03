Kuberaa OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s Thriller Online

Dhanush and Nagarjuna's much-anticipated social thriller, Kuberaa, is set for a grand theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. The storyline, believed to revolve around power, wealth, and fate, has generated significant buzz. With large-scale visuals and intense performances, the film is expected to deliver a gripping cinematic experience. Following its run in cinemas, Kuberaa will be available for streaming, with Amazon Prime Video securing its digital rights.

When and Where to Watch Kuberaa

Following its theatrical debut, Kuberaa is reported to make its way to Amazon Prime Video. While the official OTT release date has not been disclosed, industry trends suggest a 4-6 week window, placing its streaming debut between late July and early August 2025. This timeline aligns with recent patterns observed for major theatrical releases.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kuberaa

The official trailer of Kuberaa has hinted at a high-stakes drama unfolding in the heart of Mumbai. While plot details remain under wraps, speculation suggests that Dhanush portrays a man who rises from the streets to dominate the underworld, while Nagarjuna plays an officer or an adversary determined to bring him down. The film marks a collaboration between Dhanush and Nagarjuna for the first time, adding to its appeal. The background score, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is expected to enhance the film's intense atmosphere.

Cast and Crew of Kuberaa

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa brings together an impressive cast. Alongside Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, Sunaina, Divya Dekate, Koushik Mahata, Saurav Khurana, and Col Ravi Sharma in key roles. The film is produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.