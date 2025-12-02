Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Poco C85 5G will be available in a purple colourway, according to a teaser shared by the company.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 14:47 IST
Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco C85 5G will be sold in at least a purple colourway in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco C85 5G will be available in India via Flipkart
  • Poco C85 5G is expected to feature waterdrop-style notch display
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Poco C85 5G will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Tuesday. The handset will be sold in the country via an e-commerce platform, as per its dedicated microsite. Moreover, the company has teased the phone with a dual rear camera, housed inside a square camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. It will be offered in at least a purple colourway. The Poco C85 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, which revealed its technical specifications and design.

Poco C85 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that it will soon launch the Poco C85 5G in India. The handset is confirmed to be available in the country via Flipkart in at least a purple colourway, as a dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on the e-commerce platform. On top of this, the camera specifications of the handset have been teased by the company.

The Poco C85 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear AI camera. Other details about the handset, including the chipset, display, battery, exact launch date, and pricing in India, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This comes soon after the Poco C85 5G was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number 2508CPC2BI. The Indian version is said to have been code-named “tornado”. The listing also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It could be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores with a 2.20GHz peak clock speed and six Arm Cortex A55 cores with a 2.00GHz peak clock speed.

Additionally, the Poco C85 5G is expected to feature 4GB of RAM. It might ship in India with Android 16. The handset could be equipped with a 720x1,600 pixel resolution display, too. It might feature a water drop-style notch, which is said to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Poco's new phone could get a power button and volume controllers on the right side.

The handset was launched in global markets earlier this year, in September. To recap, globally, the Poco C85 sports a 6.9-inch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. An octa core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC powers the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C85 5G, Poco C85 5G India Launch, Poco C85 5G specifications, Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  5. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  6. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at These Colour Options
  10. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  3. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  8. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,510mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »