Poco C85 5G will be launched in India soon, the company announced on Tuesday. The handset will be sold in the country via an e-commerce platform, as per its dedicated microsite. Moreover, the company has teased the phone with a dual rear camera, housed inside a square camera module, placed in the top-left corner of the back panel. It will be offered in at least a purple colourway. The Poco C85 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, which revealed its technical specifications and design.

Poco C85 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that it will soon launch the Poco C85 5G in India. The handset is confirmed to be available in the country via Flipkart in at least a purple colourway, as a dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on the e-commerce platform. On top of this, the camera specifications of the handset have been teased by the company.

Big style energy. Small patience required. ⏳😎 pic.twitter.com/YPVCXEjYs9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 2, 2025

The Poco C85 5G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear AI camera. Other details about the handset, including the chipset, display, battery, exact launch date, and pricing in India, are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This comes soon after the Poco C85 5G was reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console with the model number 2508CPC2BI. The Indian version is said to have been code-named “tornado”. The listing also revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It could be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores with a 2.20GHz peak clock speed and six Arm Cortex A55 cores with a 2.00GHz peak clock speed.

Additionally, the Poco C85 5G is expected to feature 4GB of RAM. It might ship in India with Android 16. The handset could be equipped with a 720x1,600 pixel resolution display, too. It might feature a water drop-style notch, which is said to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Poco's new phone could get a power button and volume controllers on the right side.

The handset was launched in global markets earlier this year, in September. To recap, globally, the Poco C85 sports a 6.9-inch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. An octa core MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra SoC powers the smartphone.

