Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed; to Get Six Years of Android OS Updates

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 carry 12-megapixel selfie shooters.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G carry a 5,000mAh battery each
  • The handsets support 45W wired fast charging
  • The Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G have IP67-rated builds
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G were unveiled globally on Sunday ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) alongside the Galaxy A26 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G handsets are now listed on the official Indian website with their prices. However, the price for the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G in the country has not yet been revealed. The new Galaxy A series phones are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and run on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are marked at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999, respectively, the company confirmed in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G starts in India at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version, whereas the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

As part of launch offers, the 8GB + 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G handsets can be purchased at the cost of their respective 8GB + 128GB options, for a limited time.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is offered in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Light Grey and Awesome Olive colourways, while the Galaxy A36 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender and Awesome White shades.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G come with 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass protection. The phones support AI features like Auto Trim, Best Face, AI Select, and Read Aloud.

The Galaxy A56 5G is powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset, while the Galaxy A36 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. They support up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. They phones are promised to get six generations of OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G sports a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The Galaxy A36 5G, on the other hand, has a near identical camera setup but with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Both handsets carry 12-megapixel selfie cameras.

Both Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G pack a 5,000mAh battery. They support 45W wired fast charging and have IP67-rated builds for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handsets measure 7.4mm in thickness and are equipped with stereo speakers.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A26, Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A56 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A36 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A56 India Launch, Samsung Galaxy A36 Features, Samsung Galaxy A56 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
