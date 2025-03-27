Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, featuring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., has been confirmed for streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 28. The heist thriller, directed by Christian Gudegast, serves as a sequel to the 2018 film. Drawing inspiration from the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, the plot follows an intense pursuit across Europe. Since its theatrical release in January, the film has sparked discussions among audiences and critics alike. With a mix of action and suspense, the sequel delves deeper into the underworld of high-stakes crime.

When and Where to Watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Lionsgate Play will release Den of Thieves 2: Pantera for streaming on March 28. The platform, known for its collection of action-packed films, will offer the sequel after its global theatrical run. Fans who missed the cinema release will now have the opportunity to watch the latest chapter in the saga from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The official trailer showcases intense action sequences and a complex storyline. The film follows Donnie Wilson as he joins a notorious European gang to pull off a high-stakes diamond heist. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Nick O'Brien, a determined sheriff who tracks Donnie to Europe. The heist takes unexpected turns as betrayals, rival gangs, and law enforcement close in. With a mix of tension and deception, the film builds on the gritty realism of its predecessor.

Cast and Crew of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Christian Gudegast returns as the writer and director. Gerard Butler plays Nick O'Brien, while O'Shea Jackson Jr. reprises his role as Donnie Wilson. The ensemble cast includes Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito and Meadow Williams. The film's production involved companies such as eOne Features and G-BASE, with Lionsgate handling distribution.

Reception of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The film grossed over $57 million at the global box office. Critics shared mixed opinions, with praise for the action sequences but varied responses to the narrative.