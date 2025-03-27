Technology News
English Edition

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera streams on Lionsgate Play from March 28, bringing action and suspense to your screen.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2025 22:17 IST
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play will release Den of Thieves 2: Pantera for streaming on March 28.

Highlights
  • Den of Thieves 2: Pantera streams on Lionsgate Play from March 28
  • Gerard Butler returns in this intense heist thriller sequel
  • Inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, packed with action
Advertisement

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, featuring Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr., has been confirmed for streaming on Lionsgate Play from March 28. The heist thriller, directed by Christian Gudegast, serves as a sequel to the 2018 film. Drawing inspiration from the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, the plot follows an intense pursuit across Europe. Since its theatrical release in January, the film has sparked discussions among audiences and critics alike. With a mix of action and suspense, the sequel delves deeper into the underworld of high-stakes crime.

When and Where to Watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Lionsgate Play will release Den of Thieves 2: Pantera for streaming on March 28. The platform, known for its collection of action-packed films, will offer the sequel after its global theatrical run. Fans who missed the cinema release will now have the opportunity to watch the latest chapter in the saga from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The official trailer showcases intense action sequences and a complex storyline. The film follows Donnie Wilson as he joins a notorious European gang to pull off a high-stakes diamond heist. Gerard Butler reprises his role as Nick O'Brien, a determined sheriff who tracks Donnie to Europe. The heist takes unexpected turns as betrayals, rival gangs, and law enforcement close in. With a mix of tension and deception, the film builds on the gritty realism of its predecessor.

Cast and Crew of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Christian Gudegast returns as the writer and director. Gerard Butler plays Nick O'Brien, while O'Shea Jackson Jr. reprises his role as Donnie Wilson. The ensemble cast includes Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito and Meadow Williams. The film's production involved companies such as eOne Features and G-BASE, with Lionsgate handling distribution.

Reception of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The film grossed over $57 million at the global box office. Critics shared mixed opinions, with praise for the action sequences but varied responses to the narrative.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Den of Thieves 2, Den of Thieves sequel, Gerard Butler, Lionsgate Play, heist thriller, streaming March 28, action movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  4. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  7. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro May Reportedly Come With a Mystery New Button
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Finds grey Seals Can Track Blood Oxygen to Prevent Drowning
  2. Robinhood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nithiin’s Heist Comedy
  3. Ring Ring Ring Now Streaming: Where to Watch Praveen Raj’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online
  4. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Japan’s Universal Memory Breakthrough Reduces Energy, Boosts Speed
  6. China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ Threatens US Satellites, Space Force Warns
  7. New Study Challenges Claims of Vast Underground Water on Mars
  8. Asgard Archaea May Hold the Key to the Origins of Eukaryotic Life, New Study Suggests
  9. SpaceX Sets Falcon 9 Reuse Record with NROL-57 Launch from Vandenberg
  10. Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »