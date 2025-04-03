A high-stakes world of luxury cars, gambling millionaires, and underground racing had been brought to life in the 2007 American action-thriller film Redline. The film had been directed by Andy Cheng and written by Daniel Sadek who had also produced the film. Featuring a storyline built around illegal street racing funded by wealthy individuals, the movie had promised speed and spectacle. A personal collection of exotic cars had been used by Sadek to shape the racing world shown on screen.

When and Where to Watch Redline

Redline had been released across theatres in North America on April 13, 2007. It wad distributed as an independent project. Despite a wide release, the movie had failed to create an impact at the box office and was pulled from most cinemas after a short run of six weeks. The film can now be streamed Liongate Play.

Official Trailer and Plot of Redline

The official trailer of Redline focuses on the high-adrenaline world of illegal car racing and multimillion-dollar wagers. The film's plot followed Natasha Martin, who was an auto mechanic and aspiring musician with an exceptional driving talent. Natasha had been invited to race in a dangerous competition funded by wealthy individuals, where luxury sports cars had been used as stakes in the bets. The story had involved mobsters, veteran soldiers and music producers who had crossed paths in this underground race circuit. The final race had taken place in Red Rock Canyon, Nevada where personal vendettas and dangerous gambles had come to a head.

Cast and Crew of Redline

The film starred Nathan Phillips as Carlo and Nadia Bjorlin as Natasha Martin. Angus Macfadyen appeared as mob boss Michael D'Orazio. The cast included Eddie Griffin as music producer, Infamous Tim Matheson as Hollywood producer, Jerry Brecken and David Dayan Fisher as the Godfather. Direction was handled by Andy Cheng. The screenplay and production responsibilities had been carried by Daniel Sadek.

Reception of Redline

Redline had been declared a critical and commercial failure. The film had opened at number eleven in the US box office during its debut weekend earning 3.9 million US dollars. The total production budget had been reported at 26 million US dollars and the total North American gross had reached only 6.8 million US dollars. On IMDb, the film had received a low score of 4.0 out of 10 based on audience reviews. Film critics had largely dismissed the movie due to its weak storyline and poor performances.