The Bear season 2 trailer is finally here, before its premiere on June 22. The FX-produced award-winning comedy-drama that followed the lives of the workers at a Chicago eatery is returning for its sophomore run, with the same intense white-knuckle pacing it was lauded for — this time, focusing on opening up and reinventing the restaurant. There's a lot of hiring drama, renovation, and planning in store for us in season 2, in addition to some new characters in Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in an undisclosed role. Christopher Storer, creator of The Bear, serves as the executive producer on season 2.

The trailer for The Bear season 2 opens with a voiceover from our lead chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who aims to rebuild his rundown, grimy family-owned restaurant. “This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean,” he pitches his plans to his uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt). The finale of The Bear season 1 saw our flawed but determined chefs shut down ‘The Beef,' the sandwich shop Carmy inherited from his brother, and hanging a sign announcing that a new restaurant called ‘The Bear' would be opening soon. But one could only imagine, that the only thing harder than running a restaurant, is opening a new one.

“It's a facelift. It's not a gut,” Carmy tells his staff as they begin renovating the place and forming a new identity — one that's not grimy. It would take at least six months to open the new restaurant and within that time, Carmy and Co need to hire new staff members and reinvent the menu. The Bear season 2 trailer then offers glimpses at Carmy and chef Sydney Ayamu (Ayo Edebiri) working on a new menu — one that appears to be leaning towards a gourmet-style recipe, but what the two prefer calling ‘chaos menu.' “I'm trying to start from a place of positivity,” Carmy says during his therapy session, after having a full-on meltdown towards the end of season 1. Meanwhile, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Ebrahim (Edwin Lee Gibson) are sent to culinary school to perfect their art to keep up with the upcoming, refined menu. “Hell of a lot Sydneys in here,” Tina jokes.

As Sugar (Abby Elliot) continues working on the management side, Sydney takes charge of the hiring process — often dealing with stubborn applicants. The Bear season 2 trailer also touches upon the comedic aspects, involving a brief altercation between Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) and Richard (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and their moms…? It seems like the crew also received misprints of their cooking aprons saying: ‘The Berf' — a “collector's item,” as they decide to call it. We're also treated to a glimpse at a new, unnamed recurring character in Molly Gordon, who is hinted to be someone important from Carmy's past. Bob Odenkirk was nowhere to be seen in the trailer, but he was confirmed to be starring in a guest role, earlier this year.

The Bear season 2 arrives June 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Hulu, wherever available.

