Technology News

The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Reinvents His Grimy Restaurant With a ‘Chaos Menu’

The chefs appear to be reinventing the restaurant with a slightly gourmet-style menu this time around.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 May 2023 12:02 IST
The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Reinvents His Grimy Restaurant With a ‘Chaos Menu’

Photo Credit: FX

Jeremy Allen White in a still from The Bear season 2

Highlights
  • The Bear season 2 is out June 22 on Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu
  • Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) join the cast
  • Creator Christopher Storer returns to executive produce The Bear season 2

The Bear season 2 trailer is finally here, before its premiere on June 22. The FX-produced award-winning comedy-drama that followed the lives of the workers at a Chicago eatery is returning for its sophomore run, with the same intense white-knuckle pacing it was lauded for — this time, focusing on opening up and reinventing the restaurant. There's a lot of hiring drama, renovation, and planning in store for us in season 2, in addition to some new characters in Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in an undisclosed role. Christopher Storer, creator of The Bear, serves as the executive producer on season 2.

The trailer for The Bear season 2 opens with a voiceover from our lead chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who aims to rebuild his rundown, grimy family-owned restaurant. “This is coming from a place of wanting to start fresh and clean,” he pitches his plans to his uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt). The finale of The Bear season 1 saw our flawed but determined chefs shut down ‘The Beef,' the sandwich shop Carmy inherited from his brother, and hanging a sign announcing that a new restaurant called ‘The Bear' would be opening soon. But one could only imagine, that the only thing harder than running a restaurant, is opening a new one.

“It's a facelift. It's not a gut,” Carmy tells his staff as they begin renovating the place and forming a new identity — one that's not grimy. It would take at least six months to open the new restaurant and within that time, Carmy and Co need to hire new staff members and reinvent the menu. The Bear season 2 trailer then offers glimpses at Carmy and chef Sydney Ayamu (Ayo Edebiri) working on a new menu — one that appears to be leaning towards a gourmet-style recipe, but what the two prefer calling ‘chaos menu.' “I'm trying to start from a place of positivity,” Carmy says during his therapy session, after having a full-on meltdown towards the end of season 1. Meanwhile, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Ebrahim (Edwin Lee Gibson) are sent to culinary school to perfect their art to keep up with the upcoming, refined menu. “Hell of a lot Sydneys in here,” Tina jokes.

As Sugar (Abby Elliot) continues working on the management side, Sydney takes charge of the hiring process — often dealing with stubborn applicants. The Bear season 2 trailer also touches upon the comedic aspects, involving a brief altercation between Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) and Richard (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and their moms…? It seems like the crew also received misprints of their cooking aprons saying: ‘The Berf' — a “collector's item,” as they decide to call it. We're also treated to a glimpse at a new, unnamed recurring character in Molly Gordon, who is hinted to be someone important from Carmy's past. Bob Odenkirk was nowhere to be seen in the trailer, but he was confirmed to be starring in a guest role, earlier this year.

The Bear season 2 arrives June 22 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Hulu, wherever available.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the bear, the bear season 2, the bear season 2 trailer, the bear season 2 release date, the bear season 2 streaming, the bear season 2 cast, jeremy allen white, molly gordon, bob odenkirk, ayo edebiri, ebon moss bachrach, abby eliiot, liza colon zayas, edwin lee gibson, hulu, fx, disney plus hotstar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin Nears $27,000 Mark, Prices of Most Cryptocurrencies Fall Despite Bullish Sentiment: Details

Related Stories

The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Reinvents His Grimy Restaurant With a ‘Chaos Menu’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. iQoo Neo 7T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC May Be in the Works
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. This New Feature From WhatsApp Will Keep Your Private Conversations Hidden
  5. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo F23 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging Goes Official in India: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reportedly Spotted on Company's India Website: Details
  9. How AI Is Changing the Way We Search for Things Online
  10. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Differences, Similarities You Should Know
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Aims to Double Its Market Share in 3 Years; Will Invest Rs. 30,000 Crore in Network Gradation
  2. Lava Agni 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. EU Backs Microsoft's $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Foldables Launch Said to Take Place on July 26: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Launch Date, Design Leaked Online: All Details
  6. The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Reinvents His Grimy Restaurant With a ‘Chaos Menu’
  7. Bitcoin Nears $27,000 Mark, Prices of Most Cryptocurrencies Fall Despite Bullish Sentiment: Details
  8. New Railway Passenger Service App From RailTel, NuRe Bharat Integrates Netflix, Ola, Uber
  9. Samsung to Develop ChatGPT-Like Generative AI for Internal Use in Collaboration With Naver: Report
  10. LG Display to Supply 77-Inch and 83-Inch OLED TV Panels to Samsung; Aims to Ship 2 Million Units in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.