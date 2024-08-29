OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More

This week, we have on a platter a plane hijack, a dark fantasy world, a war between machines and humanity, a comical crime-solving trio, and a piping hot slice of Mumbai underworld. The first one is Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, where we are taken back to the seven-day-long hijack of an Indian airplane by five Jihadi terrorists. Next is Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, where we continue to follow the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the creation of more Rings of Power. Next in line is the anime version of the popular Terminator series, where the future of humanity lies in the hands of a time-travelling soldier. This is followed by Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building, returning for the fourth season on Hotstar, with more thrill and laughter. Another notable release is Zee5's Murshid, where we meet Kay Kay Menon's don avatar in Mumbai's crime underbelly.

Top OTT Releases This Week (August 26 – September 1)

With that, here are the top binge-worthy OTT releases of the week, which you can stream this long weekend! Don't forget to scroll below for the complete list of releases this week from major platforms.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Release Date: August 29, 2024

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Vijay Verma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava Rajeev Thakur

The show recreates the harrowing hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 on December 24, 1999. Originally bound from Kathmandu to Delhi, the plane was commandeered by five terrorists, forcing Captain Devi Sharan to divert to Afghanistan with multiple stops. The hijackers demanded the release of three terrorists held in Indian prisons. This gripping six-episode thriller is adapted from Captain Sharan's firsthand account, "Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story", offering a chilling glimpse into the ordeal. The show also marks director Anubhav Sinha's debut in the web series sector.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

Release Date: August 29, 2024

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle

The second season of The Rings of Power continues the story, following the Dark Lord Sauron's rise to power after being exposed and banished by Galadriel. Without allies, Sauron uses his cunning to create the Rings of Power, aiming to dominate Middle-earth. He disguises himself as Annatar, manipulating elven smiths to forge the Rings, leading to a looming battle. Meanwhile, the dwarves, led by King Durin III, face internal conflict as their desire for the Rings grows, threatening their stability.

Terminator Zero

Release Date: August 29, 2024

Genre: Anime, Adventure, Action

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Sonoya Mizuno, André Holland, Ann Dowd

In 2022, a raging war resulted in just a handful of human survivors and an endless army of ruling machines. A soldier is sent back to 1997 to protect scientist Malcolm Lee, whose AI creation, Kokoro, could rival the menacing Skynet and save the future of humanity. However, as Lee grapples with the ethics of his invention, his family becomes the target of a relentless Terminator, threatening the future of humanity.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Release Date: August 27, 2024

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Where to Watch: Hotstar

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jane Lynch, Meryl Streep, Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, Lilian Rebelo, Eva Longoria

The beloved trio is back! Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are entangled in a new, intricate murder mystery after Charles' stunt double, Sazz, meets a shocking demise. As they delve deeper into the case, they navigate the glamorous world of Hollywood, where their hit podcast is being adapted into a feature film. But as they dig for answers, they begin to suspect that Sazz's murder might have been a mere smokescreen - and Charles could have been the real target all along.

Murshid

Release Date: August 30

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Vedika Bhandari, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, Rajesh Shringarpure, Karamveer Choudhary

Kay Kay Menon stars as a retired mafia don dragged back into the treacherous world of crime after decades of silence. When his innocent cop son is implicated in a deadly conspiracy, Murshid must summon his old strength and wits to protect him. As enemies turn ruthless and allies betray, he navigates Mumbai's dark underworld, where loyalty is a luxury and survival is a daily battle. Menon was last seen in JioCinema's Shekhar Home, where he played a detective.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

While the films and movies mentioned above are some of the biggest releases this week, they aren't the only ones. Here is a comprehensive list of new releases from major streaming platforms. You can also watch for upcoming releases on our Entertainment Hub.