Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is an upcoming talk show that is set to release digitally soon. This web series follows Kajol and Twinkle Khanna hosting renowned celebrities from the film industry, where they engage in candid conversations. This unfiltered show is promised to be entertaining. With a blend of humor and raw revelations, there will be laughter, giggles, and full-on entertainment. The show now has a release date and a streaming partner. The episodes will stream weekly.

When and Where to Watch Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will premiere on September 25, only on Amazon Prime Video. The series will drop fresh episodes every Thursday. The series will have 8 episodes in total. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the show online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a talk show that will be hosted by the duo of Bollywood. This series will follow Kajol and Twinkle Khanna engaging in candid conversations with the Bollywood celebrities. The conversations will be unfiltered, blended with laughter, humor, and sometimes witty talk.

This show will certainly celebrate the film industry as the guests and host will reveal a lot of hidden secrets and share some beautiful insights from the sets.

Cast and Crew of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Written by Punya Arora and Niranjan Iyengar, this show stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as hosts. Jahnvi Obhan and Arun Sheshkumar are the directors of the series, whereas the cinematography has been done by Sudhir Koushik.

Reception of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

This is an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video that will land on Sept 25th, 2025. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.