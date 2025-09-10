Thammudu Nithiin's survival action drama Thammudu, which is written and directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Dil Raju, failed miserably at the box office, in spite of its emotional core. The movie revolves around Jai, an archer, who intervenes to protect his estranged sister when she gets in the line of fire after refusing to sign a fake report generated for an illegal trailer factory. While Thammudu has been out on OTT platforms for some time now, it has only been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. However, its Hindi-language version is now set to arrive.

When and Where to Watch

Thammudu premiered on Netflix streaming from August 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Hindi-language version is now set to stream on JioHotstar from September 12. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the film was released in June 2025. It is a family emotional drama. The story revolves around Jai saving his righteous sister, Kiranmayi, from mighty forces following an explosion in a factory and an ethical conflict.

Cast and Crew

Nithiin is playing the role of Jai, while Laya plays Jai's sister-in-law, who made her comeback after more than 10 years, starring in Hitler. Sapthami Gowda and Varsha Bollamma play other roles in the lead cast, supported by Saurabh Sachdeva and Swasika. Venu Sriram is the director and scriptwriter of the film.

Reception

Thammudu received mixed-to-negative reviews; critics lauded Nithiin's performance and the music, while its screenplay and emotional execution were criticised. IMDb rating is 3.6 out of 10.