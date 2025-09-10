Technology News
English Edition

Thammudu OTT Release: Nithiin’s Action Drama Set to Stream on in Hindi on JioHotstar Soon

After its release in several Indian languages, Thammudu's Hindi version is now set to arrive on OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 September 2025 18:30 IST
Thammudu OTT Release: Nithiin’s Action Drama Set to Stream on in Hindi on JioHotstar Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Thammudu premiered on Netflix, streaming from August 1

Highlights
  • Thammudu was first released on Netflix on August 1
  • The film is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada
  • It will begin streaming on JioHotstar from September 12
Advertisement

Thammudu Nithiin's survival action drama Thammudu, which is written and directed by Venu Sriram and co-produced by Dil Raju, failed miserably at the box office, in spite of its emotional core. The movie revolves around Jai, an archer, who intervenes to protect his estranged sister when she gets in the line of fire after refusing to sign a fake report generated for an illegal trailer factory. While Thammudu has been out on OTT platforms for some time now, it has only been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. However, its Hindi-language version is now set to arrive.

When and Where to Watch

Thammudu premiered on Netflix streaming from August 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Its Hindi-language version is now set to stream on JioHotstar from September 12. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the film was released in June 2025. It is a family emotional drama. The story revolves around Jai saving his righteous sister, Kiranmayi, from mighty forces following an explosion in a factory and an ethical conflict.

Cast and Crew

Nithiin is playing the role of Jai, while Laya plays Jai's sister-in-law, who made her comeback after more than 10 years, starring in Hitler. Sapthami Gowda and Varsha Bollamma play other roles in the lead cast, supported by Saurabh Sachdeva and Swasika. Venu Sriram is the director and scriptwriter of the film.

Reception

Thammudu received mixed-to-negative reviews; critics lauded Nithiin's performance and the music, while its screenplay and emotional execution were criticised. IMDb rating is 3.6 out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Netflix, OTT release, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vietnam Approves Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Project
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Surface on Geekbench With Minor Performance Improvements

Related Stories

Thammudu OTT Release: Nithiin’s Action Drama Set to Stream on in Hindi on JioHotstar Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price: US vs UAE vs India - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Geekbench Scores of iPhone 17 Series Hint at Minor Performance Gains
  4. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  5. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  6. Apple Launches iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max With These Massive Upgrades
  7. Is the iPhone 16 Still Worth Buying After the iPhone 17 Launch?
  8. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  9. Spotify Finally Rolls Out Lossless Audio for Premium Users in These Regions
  10. Ekka OTT Release Date Tipped: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Film After its Theatrical Run
  2. Newly Discovered Comet Lemmon Could Soon Be Visible With Binoculars
  3. Spotify Finally Rolls Out Lossless Audio for Premium Users in Select Regions
  4. Thammudu OTT Release: Nithiin’s Action Drama Set to Stream on in Hindi on JioHotstar Soon
  5. Microsoft Announces Xbox Tokyo Game Show Broadcast: What to Expect
  6. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle OTT Release Date Is Out: All You Need to Know About This Candid Talk Show
  7. TARS: Sunlight-Powered Space Slingshot Could Propel Tiny Probes to the Stars
  8. Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Teased; Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch in China
  9. Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream This Kannada Action-Drama Film Online?
  10. Want the Best iPhone 17 Pro Battery Life? You Will Have to Buy It in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »