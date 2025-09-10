Technology News
Anushka Shetty's Ghaati OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Film After its Theatrical Run

Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati tells a tale of action, revenge, and rural crime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 September 2025 19:54 IST
Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Film After its Theatrical Run

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Ghaati is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month, as per reports

  • Ghaati is reported to release in October 2025 on Prime Video
  • The film stars Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, and Jagapathi Babu
  • It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is a rural crime-revenge drama
Ghaati is a Telugu-language action-crime film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, who is in the lead role as Sheelavathi, a Hyderabadi woman and a pawn in the game of power and crime, which also sees her transform into an authoritarian leader. Situated on the banks of the Eastern Ghats, on the Andhra–Odisha border, the film combines high-bred rural emotions, revenge, and survival in its multi-layered story.

A power-packed trailer with a backdrop of a mystifying rural crime, Ghaati, is an in-your-face tribute to the strength of a woman who is determined to fight back.

When and Where to Watch

Ghaati is set to stream in the first week of October 2025 on Amazon Prime Video, according to reports. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer promises a high-octane revenge drama set in rural crime equations, with Sheelavathi being shown as a victim turning mentor. The movie narrates Sheelavathi and Desi Raju's attempts to liberate their society from evil cannabinoid syndicate lords at a costly loss, triggering them to undergo a menacing makeover.

Cast and Crew

Ghaati is helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and scripted by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. It features Anushka Shetty in the lead as Sheelavathi, with Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, while Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jisshu Sengupta and John Vijay play the supporting roles. Nagavelli Vidya Sagar is composing the music, Manojh Reddy Katasani is handling the cinematography, while the editing is by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu.

Reception

Anushka's powerful act and stunts garnered praise while critics pointed out flaws in writing and execution. IMDb rating of the movie is 3.5 out of 5.

 

Further reading: OTT, Amazon Prime Video, OTT release

Further reading: OTT, Amazon Prime Video, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Film After its Theatrical Run
  1. iPhone 17 Price: US vs UAE vs India - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  4. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  5. Geekbench Scores of iPhone 17 Series Hint at Minor Performance Gains
  6. Is the iPhone 16 Still Worth Buying After the iPhone 17 Launch?
  7. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  8. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  9. Spotify Finally Rolls Out Lossless Audio for Premium Users in These Regions
  10. iPhone 16, 16 Plus Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
