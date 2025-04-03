Technology News
Maareesan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online After its Theatrical Release

Maareesan is an upcoming Tamil film featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu

Updated: 3 April 2025
Maareesan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online After its Theatrical Release

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

Maareesan is a Tamil-language film featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in lead roles

  • Maareesan is a Tamil-language film starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu
  • The movie will release in cinemas in July 2025
  • Maareesan is Super Good Films’ 100th production venture
The Tamil-language film Maareesan, featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is preparing for its theatrical release. Directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by R.B. Choudary, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas in July 2025. Super Good Films has backed the project as its 100th production venture. The movie has now locked its streaming partner. After completing its theatrical run, Maareesan will be available for streaming on Netflix.

When and Where to Watch Maareesan

Maareesan will first have its theatrical run across cinemas before making its way to Netflix. A confirmed digital premiere date is yet to be announced. Based on previous Tamil film releases, it is expected to arrive on the platform within four to eight weeks after its release in theatres. Audiences can expect to watch it in multiple languages with subtitles once it becomes available online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maareesan

The official trailer shows Maari and Eesan, two friends who begin a long journey. Their adventure takes an unexpected turn, leading to a compelling storyline filled with twists. Fahadh Faasil takes on a lead role known for its depth, while Vadivelu brings his signature comic presence.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music, adding to the film's appeal. The movie has been shot in various locations, with major portions filmed in Chennai.

Cast and Crew of Maareesan

The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in lead roles, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by R.B. Choudary under Super Good Films. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Sreejith Sarang handling the editing.

