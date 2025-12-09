Technology News
Kaantha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dalquer Salman Starrer Movie Online?

Kaantha, a murder mystery featuring Dalquer Salman, is set to release on Netflix in multiple languages.

Updated: 9 December 2025 11:50 IST
Kaantha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dalquer Salman Starrer Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kaantha premieres on Netflix Dec 12 in multiple languages, releasing as Shaantha in Kannada

Highlights
  • Kaantha, release on Netflix on December 12th
  • The movie will be released on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
  • The movie explores the complex relationship between a director and actor
Dalquer Salman's period drama Kaantha, set in the 1950s of Madras, will be released on Netflix on December 12, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and will be released as Shaantha in Kannada. The movie explores the complex relationship between a director and an actor amidst a murder. The movie also explores the first Tamil debut of actress Bhagyashree Borse. Although the movie didn't do great at the box office, its OTT release is open to a wider audience in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch Kaantha

Dalquer Salman's Kaantha will be released on Netflix on December 12, 2025. The movie will be available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The same will be released as Shaantha in Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Kaantha shows a stylish period drama set in the 1950s, and the clash between the legendary producer Ayya and his protege superstar T.K. Mahadevan, played by Dalquer Salman.The plot covers T.K. taking over Ayya's horror film, which leads to many escalated tensions and betrayals alongside a mysterious death on the set. It also covers Mahadevan's rise and corruption by fame, contrasting with his vision as a police officer investigating the turmoil culminating in the thriller.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The movie stars Dalquer Salman, Bhagyashree Borse, Rana Daggubati and many others.

Reception

Kaantha, the murder mystery thriller starring Dalquer Salman, is set to release on Netflix on December 12th, it has an IMDB rating of 8.5/10


