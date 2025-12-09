Technology News
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is a supernatural investigative thriller releasing on December 12, 2025, and will stream exclusively and freely on Amazon MX Player.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2025 14:16 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery premieres on this date

Highlights
  • Series based on the real-life paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari
  • Premieres on December 12, 2025
  • Streaming free on Amazon MX Player
Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery is a new we series that delve deeper into one of India's creepiest real-life paranormal incidents. Based on the life and untimely death of India's first certified paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, the series chronicles his tryst with the unknown and how some secrets cannot go dark. This show, with its haunting, gripping story and atmospheric storytelling, will take viewers through strange encounters, hidden worlds, and deep rapids of a mystery that refuses to be repressed. 

When and Where to Watch Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery will premiere on December 12, 2025, and will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

Trailer and Plot of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery movie trailer is a full-on ghostly tale where there are some scary places, spooky silences, and horrifying visions that mix fact with fiction to uncover sinister forces, spilling the spine-chilling truth about paranormal investigation and out-of-this-world encounters.

Cast and Crew of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

The series has an accomplished cast and an excellent creative team; it combines veneers of history with drama. Presented under the aegis of Amazon MX Player's thriller collection, it alludes to an original spine-chilling and thrilling supernatural drama.

Reception of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery

Its current rating on IMDb right now is 5.5/10, which means that it has received average ratings, as some are only interested in watching it because of its paranormal genre and emotionally charged storyline.

 

