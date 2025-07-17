Technology News
English Edition

Manidhargal Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Tamil Thriller

Manidhargal is a Tamil thriller about six friends' lives unraveling after a disturbing event. Streaming on Aha Tamil from July 17.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 July 2025 15:18 IST
Manidhargal Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Tamil Thriller

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

The Tamil thriller that hit theatres on May 30, 2025, is set to stream on Aha Tamil from July 17, 2025

Highlights
  • Manidhargal Tamil Thriller Streaming on Aha Tamil from July 17
  • Directed by Raam Indhra with Kapil Velavan and Daksha in lead roles
  • Plot revolves around six friends facing guilt and panic after a shocking
Advertisement

Manidhargal is a Tamil thriller film which is based on the psychological unwinding of six friends after a disturbing and unexpected incident that changes their lives. Raam Indhra directed this movie, and it involves the night when the friends drink, and they get into a chaotic and disturbed morning when the group get up in the morning to a cryptic, troubled scene. The panic sets in among every character, and they react differently, which unveils the inner fears, desperation and guilt.

When and Where to Watch Manidhargal

This Tamil thriller is now heading to the digital platform after its theatrical release on May 30, 2025. It is available on Aha Tamil from July 17, 2025, following its digital premiere.

Trailer and Plot of Manidhargal

The trailer gives you a glimpse of a dark night theme where six fiends are in the car and drinking. They run into a tense environment as they wake up the next morning. There is chaos, violence and drama in the film that keeps the viewers clutched to their seats. The plot revolves around their friendship and the mysterious events that take place one by one. Their moral dilemmas collide with their survival instincts. The narrative of the film mainly focuses on suspense and emotional intensity, together with themes of trust and friendship being questioned.

Cast and Crew of Manidhargal

The film has Kapil Velavan and Daksha as the protagonists with Arjun Dev Saravanan, Sambasivam M K and Gunavanthan in the supporting roles. It is a joint production by Studio Moving Turtle and Sri Krish Pictures, created by Rajendra Prasad, Sambasivam M K and J Naveen Kumar.

Reception and Buzz of Manidhargal

The movie has driven blended views from the critics and audience for its tense and emotional narrative. There was a lot of buzz on social media about the unique concept and it gained 9 rating on IMDb out of 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Manidhargal Tamil Movie, Manidhargal OTT Release, Manidhargal Aha Tamil, Tamil Thriller Movies 2025, Raam Indhra Films, Manidhargal Cast
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2: Price, Specifications
Manidhargal Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Tamil Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Ask Meta AI to Generate Your Images in Different Scenarios
  2. Vivo V60 Tipped to Launch in India in August With OriginOS
  3. Airtel Offers Free Year-Long Perplexity Pro Subscription to All Users
  4. iPhone 17 Series Could Be Available in These Colour Options
  5. Apple May Offer Anti-Reflective Displays on These iPhone 17 Models
  6. TCL C72K QD MiniâLED TV Launched in India With 144Hz Refresh Rate
  7. Acer Swift Lite 14 AI PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU Debuts in India
  8. You Can Now Use Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search With AI Mode in Search
  9. Nothing Phone 3's OS 3.5 Update Brings Camera Improvements: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s AI Agent Big Sleep Discovers Critical Security Vulnerability, Said to Be a First
  2. Oppo, Hasselblad Extend Partnership, Announce Co-Development of Next-Gen Mobile Imaging System
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Gets OS 3.5 Update With New Glyph Features, Camera Enhancements: All Details
  4. Manidhargal Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Tamil Thriller
  5. Gutar Gu Season 3 Now Streaming on Amazon MX Player: What You Need to Know
  6. Google Brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode in Search, Available to Paid Subscribers
  7. Asus NUC 15 Pro Mini PC Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra Processor Series 2: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Buds T200 India Launch Date Announced; to Offer ANC, Up to 50-Hour Total Battery Life
  9. Meta AI’s Imagine Me Feature Now Available in India, Can Generate Images of Users in Different Styles
  10. Beeper Messaging App Updated With On-Device Accounts, Support for End-to-End Encryption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »