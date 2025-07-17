Manidhargal is a Tamil thriller film which is based on the psychological unwinding of six friends after a disturbing and unexpected incident that changes their lives. Raam Indhra directed this movie, and it involves the night when the friends drink, and they get into a chaotic and disturbed morning when the group get up in the morning to a cryptic, troubled scene. The panic sets in among every character, and they react differently, which unveils the inner fears, desperation and guilt.

When and Where to Watch Manidhargal

This Tamil thriller is now heading to the digital platform after its theatrical release on May 30, 2025. It is available on Aha Tamil from July 17, 2025, following its digital premiere.

Trailer and Plot of Manidhargal

The trailer gives you a glimpse of a dark night theme where six fiends are in the car and drinking. They run into a tense environment as they wake up the next morning. There is chaos, violence and drama in the film that keeps the viewers clutched to their seats. The plot revolves around their friendship and the mysterious events that take place one by one. Their moral dilemmas collide with their survival instincts. The narrative of the film mainly focuses on suspense and emotional intensity, together with themes of trust and friendship being questioned.

Cast and Crew of Manidhargal

The film has Kapil Velavan and Daksha as the protagonists with Arjun Dev Saravanan, Sambasivam M K and Gunavanthan in the supporting roles. It is a joint production by Studio Moving Turtle and Sri Krish Pictures, created by Rajendra Prasad, Sambasivam M K and J Naveen Kumar.

Reception and Buzz of Manidhargal

The movie has driven blended views from the critics and audience for its tense and emotional narrative. There was a lot of buzz on social media about the unique concept and it gained 9 rating on IMDb out of 10.