Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord brings back Darth Maul in a gripping animated series set during the Galactic Empire era. Streaming from April 6, 2026, the show follows his journey to rebuild power through crime and strategy. W
Photo Credit: JioHotstar
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is an animated action series that is going to premiere on JioHotstar. Brad Rau is the supervising director, and he is joined on screen by Sam Witwer, Stephen Stanton, Wagner Moura, and many other veteran actors. The story focuses on how, after the Clone Wars, Maul rose, not just as a survivor but as a mastermind. In the criminal underworld on a planet untouched by the Empire, he is rebuilding his power. Maul's series offers intensity and strategy with ambition without limit.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is going to debut on JioHotstar from April 6, 2026. This series has two episodes, and it will impart to fans a strong connection to this dark saga.
The trailer shows Maul is stepping into a galaxy where the Empire hasn't reached. In this untouched corner, he starts to rebuild his criminal syndicate. Strategy over brute force makes the story eye-catching to the audience.
The series features Sam Witwer, Stephen Stanton, and Wagner Moura, along with a few other established actors. Brad Rau is the director of the show, and Dave Filoni, George Lucas, and Matt Michnovetz are the writers.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord created a buzz among the fans even before its release, and its IMDb rating is not available as the series is yet to be released.
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