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New Gravity Theory Challenges Big Bang Singularity Problem

Physicists have proposed a new theory called Quadratic Quantum Gravity that could resolve the Big Bang singularity problem.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2026 07:33 IST
New Gravity Theory Challenges Big Bang Singularity Problem

Photo Credit: NASA

An illustration of the earliest moments of the universe

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Highlights
  • New theory removes Big Bang singularity from Einstein framework
  • Predicts inflation without need for hypothetical inflaton field
  • Gravitational waves may test theory in upcoming experiments
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Einstein's general relativity theory has served as the most dependable astronomical framework since its development more than 100 years ago because it explains black holes, planetary movement, and cosmic expansion. The theory establishes one major limitation because it cannot explain the Big Bang event. The theory predicts that extreme conditions from the universe's birth will create a "singularity" that produces an infinitely dense point that causes a complete scientific breakdown. The University of Waterloo has conducted a study that presents an extraordinary solution.

A New Kind of Gravity

In the paper published in Physical Review Letters, the researchers have proposed the theory of Quadratic Quantum Gravity, or QQG for short. It is a development of Einstein's theory in that extra terms are introduced, which would come into play only under very high energy levels, such as existed when the universe was formed. Instead of collapsing into a mathematical singularity of infinite density, the universe went through a stable high-energy state. In an even more elegant solution, QQG spontaneously produces a period of rapid expansion called inflation, but without the need to introduce the concept of the inflaton field, which the other theories need to posit.

Putting the Theory to the Test

It is the fact that this theory is testable that makes this particular proposition unique. According to QQG, there must be a minimal amount of gravitational waves produced at the time when the universe was formed, which could have been caused by the quantum fluctuations of gravitons at that point Over the course of the next few years, as technology improves and as detectors and experiments on the cosmic microwave background radiation become increasingly sensitive, it may be possible to detect these signals.

 

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Further reading: general relativity, Big Bang, Astrophysics, space, science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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