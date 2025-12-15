Mrs Deshpande is a tense series with a Psychological thriller based genre. With the tagline on X there is a warning, ‘Is recipe ko ghar par banane ki koshish mat karna.' In this teaser Mrs Deshpande tells about how to cook chicken with her expertise. She is a homemaker who turns out to be deadly to others in this series. There are twists and turns that keep you tucked till the end. Madhuri has done many series but this is something which sets her away from her comfort zone.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the series from December 19, 2025 on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The series starts with Mrs Deshpande's normal life in which she is taking care of her family and house. However, behind the doors she has a completely different personality that shows her as a strong character person. She leads a double life and kills many people because of her own certain reasons. She surrendered in front of the police and got behind bars. The narrative is quite gripping and it showcases Madhuri in a completely different character. The story talks about a woman's ambition, her power and self worth.

Cast and Crew

The main cast starts with Madhuri Dixit Nene, others are Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.The film has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It has been produced by Appluase Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies.

Reception

The series is awaited by the fans of Madhuri Dixit as Mrs Deshpande as they want to see her in a completely different genre film which she has never done. There is no IMDb rating to it yet as it js going to be out soon.