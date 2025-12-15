Technology News
English Edition

Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date

Mrs Deshpande, a psychological thriller starring Madhuri Dixit, streams on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 December 2025 17:01 IST
Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mrs Deshpande, starring Madhuri Dixit as a serial killer, launches on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Explores marriage, ambition, and self-worth with emotional depth
  • Relatable middle-class narrative rooted in everyday realities
  • Strong performances bring authenticity to the characters
Advertisement

Mrs Deshpande is a tense series with a Psychological thriller based genre. With the tagline on X there is a warning, ‘Is recipe ko ghar par banane ki koshish mat karna.' In this teaser Mrs Deshpande tells about how to cook chicken with her expertise. She is a homemaker who turns out to be deadly to others in this series. There are twists and turns that keep you tucked till the end. Madhuri has done many series but this is something which sets her away from her comfort zone.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch the series from December 19, 2025 on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The series starts with Mrs Deshpande's normal life in which she is taking care of her family and house. However, behind the doors she has a completely different personality that shows her as a strong character person. She leads a double life and kills many people because of her own certain reasons. She surrendered in front of the police and got behind bars. The narrative is quite gripping and it showcases Madhuri in a completely different character. The story talks about a woman's ambition, her power and self worth.

Cast and Crew

The main cast starts with Madhuri Dixit Nene, others are Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.The film has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It has been produced by Appluase Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies.

Reception

The series is awaited by the fans of Madhuri Dixit as Mrs Deshpande as they want to see her in a completely different genre film which she has never done. There is no IMDb rating to it yet as it js going to be out soon.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mrs Deshpande, psychological thriller film, Madhuri Dixit, JioHotstar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Logitech MX Master 4 Launched in India With 8,000 DPI Sensor and Multi-Pairing Support
Alexa's Popular Requests in 2025 Included K-Pop, Bollywood, Podcasts and Details About Celebrities
Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  2. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  3. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  6. Logitech MX Master 4 Launches in India With These Features
  7. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  8. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  9. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  10. Motorola Edge 70 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Clocks on Mars Run Faster Than on Earth, New Study Finds
  2. The Hunting Wives Out on OTT: Know Everything About This American Thriller Mystery Series
  3. All Her Fault Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Thriller Series
  4. Wednesday Season 3 Set for July 2027 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega Returns as the Iconic Addams Heir
  5. Lakshmi Manchu’s Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Posthouse Now Available to Stream on Netflix: Know Everything About This Psychological Thriller Film
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications
  8. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »