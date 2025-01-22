The romantic drama My Fault: London is set to make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on February 13, 2025. This film, which delves into a complex relationship between step-siblings Noah and Nick, has been adapted from Culpa Mia, the Spanish film based on Mercedes Ron's Culpables trilogy. The narrative explores themes of love, danger, and excess, making it a gripping watch. Its release aligns with Valentine's Day, offering audiences a compelling tale of forbidden love.

When and Where to Watch My Fault: London

Scheduled to premiere just before Valentine's Day, My Fault: London will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 13, 2025. The timing and the film's intense romantic theme make it a fitting addition to the romantic season.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Fault: London

The trailer for My Fault: London gives a glimpse into the tension and chemistry between its lead characters, Noah and Nick. The plot begins with Noah relocating from Florida to a lavish mansion in London due to her mother's remarriage. The sudden change brings her face-to-face with Nick, her new stepbrother, whose charm and arrogance initially provoke animosity.

The story evolves into a passionate yet tumultuous romance that spirals amidst the backdrop of luxury, high-speed street races, and underground fights. The drama intensifies as the couple navigates their feelings while dealing with criminal elements and personal struggles.

Cast and Crew of My Fault: London

Asha Banks takes on the role of Noah, with Matthew Broome playing Nick. The film's ensemble cast includes Ray Fearon as William, Eve Macklin as Ella, Kerim Hassan as Lion, and Jason Flemyng as Travis. Direction is handled by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, with Melissa Osborne penning the screenplay. Produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, the film also features Amelia Kenworthy, Harry Gilby and Victoria Wyant in pivotal roles.