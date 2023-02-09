Technology News
Pixel 7 Pro uses Samsung's ISOCELL GN1 for its main camera, while Samsung LSI powers the smartphone's front selfie camera and the periscope sensor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 9 February 2023 10:04 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7 Pro’s selfie camera is also equipped with Samsung LSI’s image sensors

Highlights
  • Samsung Display contributes 20 percent to Pixel 7 Pro’s display cost
  • Pixel 7 Pro features 6.7-inch OLED screen
  • Google’s Tensor G2 is developed with Samsung LSI

Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched in India in October of last year. The smartphone debuted in the market at a starting price of Rs. 59,999. According to a new report, Pixel 7 Pro's bill of materials (BoM) cost has more contribution from Samsung, as compared to Google. The South Korean electronics company not only supplies the Pixel 7 Pro's display, but also contributes to its Tensor G2 SoC, as well as the imaging system. Pixel 7 Pro's Tensor G2 is manufactured along with Samsung LSI.

According to the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint Research, about half of the components making up the Pixel 7 Pro is made by Samsung. Meanwhile, Google only contributes 7 percent to Pixel 7 Pro's BoM cost. The report states that it costs Google around $413 (roughly Rs. 34,000) to build the Pixel 7 Pro 128GB variant. 

The research states that Google's latest Tensor G2 is developed in partnership with Samsung LSI. The processor is manufactured at Samsung Foundry's 5nm process node. Google reportedly made minor upgrades in the Tensor G2's octa-core CPU architecture, which only cost them $10 more than the original Tensor G SoC. 

Apart from the process, Samsung also provides the display for the Pixel 7 Pro. The Samsung Display accounts for around 20 percent of the smartphone's BoM cost. The smartphone's 6.7-inch AMOLED display is manufactured by Samsung. While the company's ISOCELL GN1 power the main camera, Pixel 7 Pro's periscope, and front selfie cameras are powered by Samsung LSI's image sensors.

Samsung also plays a major part in Pixel 7 Pro's cellular communication system, by providing 5G baseband, transceivers, and power trackers for sub-6GHz bands. The Korean brand partnered with Murata to enable mmWave in the smartphone. Pixel 7 pro's power and audio design are supported by multiple PMIC components, which are also supplied by Samsung.

The 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging IC, quick charging IC, and other battery related components used in the Pixel 7 Pro are provided by Sunwoda Electronic, ATL, NXP, IDT, SK Hynix, and Micron.

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung, Pixel 7 Pro, Google, Samsung Display
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Foxconn in Serious Talks With Karnataka Government Over Investment Plans
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

