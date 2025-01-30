Technology News
Netflix Brings 'Season Download' Button to iPhone, iPad Users

Netflix users with an ad-free subscription can now download entire episodes with a single tap on mobile devices.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2025 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix's Season Download button on iOS

Highlights
  • Netflix has a new Season Download button on iOS
  • It was previously available on Android devices
  • Netflix subscribers can have up to 100 active downloads
Netflix on Wednesday announced it was introducing a button that would allow users to download an entire season with a single tap on its app for iPhone and iPad. The 'Season Download' button isn't exactly new — it has been available on the Android version of the app for a while. Netflix users can tap the season download button to automatically download all episodes in that season to their mobile device, as long as they are subscribed to one of the platform's ad-free or ad-supported plans.

Netflix Season Download Button Was Previously Limited to Android Devices

The streaming platform said in a post that it was updating the Netflix app for iPhone and iPad with a 'Season Download' button. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the new season download feature had rolled out to Netflix for iOS and iPad. It did not require a software update, which indicates that the new button is being enabled by a server-side switch.

Netflix's new button is visible on every TV show listing on the streaming platform, and it is located to the right of the Share button. Users can tap on the Download Season button, and the app will start downloading all the episodes in that season.

It's worth noting that there are some limitations to using the Season Download button. For example, users on an ad-free plan can have up to 100 downloads per device. Different plans offer varying limits on devices that can download content.

Netflix also offers ad-supported plans in some regions (excluding India) and users who are subscribed to these plans have a more restrictive download limit — 15 episodes. As a result, these users might not be able to download an entire season of some TV shows, which include up to 23 episodes.

The streaming platform also offers other features that are designed to make it easier for users to watch content offline. For example, if a user downloads a few episodes to watch offline, the Automatic Downloads feature can also keep upcoming episodes offline whenever the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix Features
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced; Sony to Shift Away From PS4 Titles on PS Plus in 2026

