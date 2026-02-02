Technology News
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Sale Date Revealed as Pre-Orders Begin a Month After Launch: Price, Features

Oppo Reno 15c 5G is available for pre-order in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 13:35 IST
Oppo Reno 15c 5G Sale Date Revealed as Pre-Orders Begin a Month After Launch: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15c 5G features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 15c 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery
  • The new smartphone is offered in two colour options
Oppo Reno 15c 5G was launched in India in January. At the time of the unveiling, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the phone would go on sale in the country in February. However, the exact date remained under wraps. Now, the smartphone has been listed on an e-commerce platform, confirming that it will be available for purchase later this week. It is offered in two colourways and RAM and storage options. An octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the Oppo Reno 15c 5G. It packs a 7,000mAh battery, too.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Will Go on Sale in India on February 5

The Chinese smartphone maker has now listed its new Oppo Reno 15c 5G on Amazon. Currently available for pre-order in the country, the listing confirms that the handset will go on sale in India on February 5.

oppo reno 15c 5g sale date amazon inline Oppo Reno 15c 5G

Oppo Reno 15c 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon in two colourways.
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Oppo

 

The announcement of the launch date comes nearly a month after the smartphone was launched in India on January 9. The Oppo Reno 15c is listed on the e-commerce website in two colour options and RAM and storage configurations.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Oppo Reno 15c 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 37,999. Customers can get a flat instant discount of Rs. 3,500 with an SBI credit card.

Alternatively, Prime members can avail themselves of a 5 percent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. The Oppo Reno 15c 5G can be pre-ordered via Amazon in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue colourways.

Oppo Reno 15c 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 15c 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 397 ppi pixel density, up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

An octa core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm powers the Oppo Reno 15c 5G. It features an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. It features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone can record videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. It also gets an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, the Oppo Reno 15c 5G supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS.

Oppo's Reno 15c 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery. It features 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. The handset measures 158.2x74.9mmx8.1mm in dimensions, while weighing about 195g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
