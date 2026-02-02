Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Background Playback for Non Premium Users Reportedly Blocked on Third Party Browsers

YouTube Background Playback for Non-Premium Users Reportedly Blocked on Third-Party Browsers

Google is blocking the ability to play videos with the screen off on third-party browsers like Samsung Internet, Brave, and Vivaldi.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 11:06 IST
YouTube Background Playback for Non-Premium Users Reportedly Blocked on Third-Party Browsers

Photo Credit: Google

YouTube Premium Lite is also available in India for Rs. 89 per month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Non-Premium users can no longer use background playback on YouTube
  • Google ensures that background play remains exclusive to Premium members
  • Background play lets users keep listening even after minimising browser
Advertisement

YouTube Premium was launched in 2018, and the background playback feature has been one of the key features available for YouTube Premium subscribers since then. This functionality allows users to keep listening to a video even after minimising the browser or turning off the phone's screen. Google has now reportedly clarified that this feature is blocked on third-party mobile browsers. Previously, non-premium users were able to access background playback through these browsers. The Google-owned video streaming platform could encourage more users to subscribe to the paid service with this move.

Google Blocks YouTube Background Playback on These Browsers

Citing a Google spokesperson, Android Authority reports that a recent YouTube update disabled background playback for non-Premium users. "Background playback is a feature intended to be exclusive for YouTube Premium members. While some non-Premium users may have previously been able to access this through mobile web browsers in certain scenarios, we have updated the experience to ensure consistency across all our platforms," the company told the publication.

With the latest update, the audio will now stop immediately when a non-Premium user turns the screen off, or when using other apps. As per user reports on Reddit and X, the change is affecting users on Samsung Internet, Brave and Vivaldi. When trying to access the background workaround, users are reportedly getting the “MediaOngoingActivity” notification before the media controls disappear entirely.

Users claim that common fixes, such as clearing the browser cache and changing the Picture-in-Picture settings, are no longer working. The latest update appears to be Google's attempts to push free users to paying for a subscription.

In India, pricing for the YouTube Premium plan starts at Rs. 149 per month, and it provides ad-free video and music access with support for background playback. The Family plan, which offers the same benefits for up to five additional members, costs Rs. 299 per month. The two-member plan is priced at Rs. 219 per month.

A YouTube Premium Lite subscription is also available in India for Rs. 89 per month. The Premium plan was launched in 2018, and subscribers can access the content and stream music ad-free. They can also download videos to enjoy them anytime offline. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube Premium, YouTube Premium Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Renders Suggest Two New Colour Options Are on the Way

Related Stories

YouTube Background Playback for Non-Premium Users Reportedly Blocked on Third-Party Browsers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Could Launch an iPhone Flip Following iPhone Fold Debut This Year
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  3. Google's Pixel Buds 2a May Soon Be Available in These New Colourways
  4. Budget 2026: 5 Major Tech Announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  5. Rocket Lab Boosts Disaster Tracking With NEONSAT-1A Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Losing AI Researchers to Rivals, but Siri Chatbot Plans Remain on Track: Report
  2. YouTube Background Playback for Non-Premium Users Reportedly Blocked on Third-Party Browsers
  3. Google Pixel Buds 2a Leaked Renders Suggest Two New Colour Options Are on the Way
  4. Apple May Introduce iPhone Flip With Clamshell Design After iPhone Fold Launch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy F70e Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications Reportedly Leak; May Feature 50-Megapixel Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Support Android Virtualisation Framework; Design Spotted in Leaked Renders
  8. JWST Uncovers the Origins of the Universe’s First Supermassive Black Holes
  9. Rocket Lab Successfully Launches NEONSAT-1A on Bridging the Swarm Mission
  10. The Raja Saab Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Prabhas Starrer Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »