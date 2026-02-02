YouTube Premium was launched in 2018, and the background playback feature has been one of the key features available for YouTube Premium subscribers since then. This functionality allows users to keep listening to a video even after minimising the browser or turning off the phone's screen. Google has now reportedly clarified that this feature is blocked on third-party mobile browsers. Previously, non-premium users were able to access background playback through these browsers. The Google-owned video streaming platform could encourage more users to subscribe to the paid service with this move.

Google Blocks YouTube Background Playback on These Browsers

Citing a Google spokesperson, Android Authority reports that a recent YouTube update disabled background playback for non-Premium users. "Background playback is a feature intended to be exclusive for YouTube Premium members. While some non-Premium users may have previously been able to access this through mobile web browsers in certain scenarios, we have updated the experience to ensure consistency across all our platforms," the company told the publication.

With the latest update, the audio will now stop immediately when a non-Premium user turns the screen off, or when using other apps. As per user reports on Reddit and X, the change is affecting users on Samsung Internet, Brave and Vivaldi. When trying to access the background workaround, users are reportedly getting the “MediaOngoingActivity” notification before the media controls disappear entirely.

Users claim that common fixes, such as clearing the browser cache and changing the Picture-in-Picture settings, are no longer working. The latest update appears to be Google's attempts to push free users to paying for a subscription.

In India, pricing for the YouTube Premium plan starts at Rs. 149 per month, and it provides ad-free video and music access with support for background playback. The Family plan, which offers the same benefits for up to five additional members, costs Rs. 299 per month. The two-member plan is priced at Rs. 219 per month.

A YouTube Premium Lite subscription is also available in India for Rs. 89 per month. The Premium plan was launched in 2018, and subscribers can access the content and stream music ad-free. They can also download videos to enjoy them anytime offline.