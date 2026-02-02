Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications Reportedly Leak; May Feature 50-Megapixel Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series may run on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 February 2026 09:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications Reportedly Leak; May Feature 50-Megapixel Cameras

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 and S26+ renders reveal a new raised rear camera island
  • Galaxy S26 may feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
  • Samsung may use Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoCs
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be launched later this month. While the company has yet to confirm the purported flagship Galaxy S lineup, renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ have leaked. According to a report, both models will have an identical rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The Galaxy S26 could feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, while the Plus model may get a larger Quad HD+ AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Renders and Specs Leak

Android Headlines shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in a report. Both models have a design similar to their predecessors, except for the camera island. While the triple rear cameras sat flush on the back of the Galaxy S25 series, the purported Galaxy S26 lineup could feature a raised camera deco. It appears similar to what we've seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

galaxy s26 renders AH Samsung Galaxy S26

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Based on the renders, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ may feature uniform, narrow bezels, as well as a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Apart from visuals, the publication also revealed specifications of both models. Beginning with the Galaxy S26, it may feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen. The purported handset is reported to measure 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at 137g.

For optics, the handset could be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is also said to feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung is again reported to use a dual-chip strategy this year. The Galaxy S26 may be powered by the Exynos 2600 SoC in select markets, while other regions could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It will reportedly ship with Android 16-based One UI 8.5. Apart from this, the purported handset is reported to pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Moving on to the Galaxy S26+, it is expected to sport a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen. The handset may measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm in terms of dimensions and tip the scales at about 190g. The report suggests that it will have the same camera and chipset specifications as the vanilla Galaxy S26.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ could pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for the Wireless Power Share feature.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications Reportedly Leak; May Feature 50-Megapixel Cameras
