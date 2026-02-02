Technology News
Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features

Oppo A6i+ 5G and Oppo A6v 5G are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 16:01 IST
Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6i+ 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A6i+ 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Oppo A6v 5G has been launched in three colourways
  • Oppo A6i+ features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
Oppo A6i+ 5G was launched in China on Monday, along with the Oppo A6v 5G. Both handsets are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo China online store. While the Oppo A6i+ 5G is offered in two colour options and three storage configurations, the Oppo A6v 5G is available in three colourways and a single RAM and storage option. The Oppo A6i+ 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo A6v 5G features a 6,500mAh cell. Both new handsets carry 50-megapixel primary rear cameras.

Oppo A6i+ 5G, Oppo A6v 5G Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the Oppo A6i+ 5G in China starts at CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 20,000) for the base 8GB+256GB variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 1,799 (about Rs. 24,000). On the other hand, the Oppo A6v 5G is sold in a single 8GB+256GB option, which is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 16,000)

The new Oppo handsets will go on sale on February 6 in the country via the Oppo China online store. While the Oppo A6i+ 5G is offered in Glacier White and Chestnut Velvet Brown (translated from Chinese) colourways, the Oppo A6v 5G is available in Glacier Blue, Wilderness Green, and Titanium Rock Purple (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo A6i+ 5G, Oppo A6v 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6i+ 5G and Oppo A6v 5G are dual SIM handsets. Both handsets sport 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screens, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 256 ppi pixel density, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB, support for 16.7 million colours, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which features two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz.

For optics, both Oppo A6 series phones feature dual rear camera units, with 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary cameras and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome cameras. While the Oppo A6i+ 5G carries an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera, the Oppo A6v 5G gets a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The two handsets can record videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

The Oppo A6i+ 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the Oppo A6v 5G packs a 6,500mAh cell. Both handsets ship with support for 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The two also ship with side-mounted fingerprint scanners for security. The Oppo A6i+ 5G and the Oppo A6v 5G measure 166.6x78.51x8.61mm in dimensions. While the A6i+ 5G weighs about 216g, the A6v 5G model is slightly lighter, weighing about 212g.

OPPO A6i+ 5G

OPPO A6i+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OPPO A6v 5G

OPPO A6v 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo A6i+ 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera; Oppo A6v 5G Tags Along: Price, Features
