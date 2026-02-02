WWE 2K26, the next instalment in Visual Concepts' annual wrestling franchise, will be released March 13, 2K has announced. The publisher detailed available editions, pre-order information, pricing, and game features in its announcement last week, and confirmed a week-long early access for people who purchase higher tier editions of the game. WWE 2K26 will come with upgraded game modes, four new match types, and a roster of over 400 playable characters.

2K also announced that WWE superstar CM Punk would feature on the Standard Edition cover of WWE 2K26. The wrestler will also feature prominently in the 2K Showcase game mode, which will retread some of the biggest moments from his career.

WWE 2K26 New Match Types, Features

WWE 2K26 will feature four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster. In the ring, players will get more offensive tools, like the ability to stack tables, new usable objects, and more interactive environments. Developer Visual Concepts has also revamped Reversals and Stamina systems to make the gameplay more strategic. Physics interactions have also been upgraded for more dynamic action in the ring.

Popular modes like MyGM and MyRISE have been expanded, and the game's open-world mode, The Island, gets new storyline and environment. 2K said in its announcement the The Island will be “bigger and more social” than previous games in the series. The mode will also be available for the first time on PC.

The roster of WWE characters has been expanded, too. WWE 2K26 will feature over 400 playable characters, the largest in franchise history. Some of the stars you'll be able to play as include John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

On Nintendo Switch 2, WWE 2K26 will support touchscreen and mouse controls using Joy-Con 2 controllers.

WWE 2K26 Editions, Pricing

WWE 2K26 will be available in four editions: Standard Edition, King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition. The Standard Edition of the game will be priced at $69.99 and will launch March 13 across PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition cost $99.99, $129.99, and $149.99, respectively, and will be available with seven-day early access, starting March 6. All editions are now available to pre-order across supported platforms.