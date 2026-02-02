Technology News
English Edition

WWE 2K26 Releases March 13; Game Features, Editions and Pricing Announced

Higher tier editions of WWE 2K26 will come with seven-day early access, starting March 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 February 2026 12:14 IST
WWE 2K26 Releases March 13; Game Features, Editions and Pricing Announced

Photo Credit: 2K/ Visual Concepts

CM Punk is the cover star for WWE 2K26

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WWE 2K26 Standard Edition is priced at $69.99
  • The game will feature expanded MyGM and MyRISE modes
  • WWE 2K26 is available to pre-order on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2
Advertisement

WWE 2K26, the next instalment in Visual Concepts' annual wrestling franchise, will be released March 13, 2K has announced. The publisher detailed available editions, pre-order information, pricing, and game features in its announcement last week, and confirmed a week-long early access for people who purchase higher tier editions of the game. WWE 2K26 will come with upgraded game modes, four new match types, and a roster of over 400 playable characters.

2K also announced that WWE superstar CM Punk would feature on the Standard Edition cover of WWE 2K26. The wrestler will also feature prominently in the 2K Showcase game mode, which will retread some of the biggest moments from his career.

WWE 2K26 New Match Types, Features

WWE 2K26 will feature four new match types, including I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster. In the ring, players will get more offensive tools, like the ability to stack tables, new usable objects, and more interactive environments. Developer Visual Concepts has also revamped Reversals and Stamina systems to make the gameplay more strategic. Physics interactions have also been upgraded for more dynamic action in the ring.

Popular modes like MyGM and MyRISE have been expanded, and the game's open-world mode, The Island, gets new storyline and environment. 2K said in its announcement the The Island will be “bigger and more social” than previous games in the series. The mode will also be available for the first time on PC.

The roster of WWE characters has been expanded, too. WWE 2K26 will feature over 400 playable characters, the largest in franchise history. Some of the stars you'll be able to play as include John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

On Nintendo Switch 2, WWE 2K26 will support touchscreen and mouse controls using Joy-Con 2 controllers.

WWE 2K26 Editions, Pricing

WWE 2K26 will be available in four editions: Standard Edition, King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition. The Standard Edition of the game will be priced at $69.99 and will launch March 13 across PC (via Steam), PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

The King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night War Edition cost $99.99, $129.99, and $149.99, respectively, and will be available with seven-day early access, starting March 6. All editions are now available to pre-order across supported platforms.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWE 2K26, 2K, Visual Concepts, WWE 2K26 Price, WWE 2K26 Launch Date
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Reportedly Plans to Refresh MacBook Pro Lineup in March; Tipster Leaks M5 Pro, M5 Max Chip Launch Timeline
WWE 2K26 Releases March 13; Game Features, Editions and Pricing Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy F70e Could Cost in India
  2. Oppo K14x India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Debut
  3. Google Is Cracking Down YouTube Background Playback on These Browsers
  4. Here's When Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro Models Might Launch
  5. Apple Could Launch an iPhone Flip Following iPhone Fold Debut This Year
  6. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
  7. Google's Pixel Buds 2a May Soon Be Available in These New Colourways
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Make Global Debut Before MWC 2026 in March, Tipster Claims
  2. Anthropic Says AI Chatbots Can Change Values and Beliefs of Heavy Users
  3. Oppo K14x India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Chipset and Other Key Features
  4. Oppo Reno 15c 5G Sale Date Revealed as Pre-Orders Begin a Month After Launch: Price, Features
  5. Apple Updates MacBook Shopping Flow With Ability to Configure Chip, Display Size, and More
  6. Redmi A7 Pro Listed on Various Certification Databases Along With Key Specifications
  7. WWE 2K26 Releases March 13; Game Features, Editions and Pricing Announced
  8. Gurram Paapi Reddy Now Available Online: Know Where to This Tamil Dark Comedy Film Online
  9. Apple Losing AI Researchers to Rivals, but Siri Chatbot Plans Remain on Track: Report
  10. Apple Reportedly Plans to Refresh MacBook Pro Lineup in March; Tipster Leaks M5 Pro, M5 Max Chip Launch Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »